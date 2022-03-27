DMV area magician Don Juan performed at fundraising event for the Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland

Website of the Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland Don Juan, Magician in the Washington, DC area (Maryland, Virginia, District of Columbia) Don Juan, Magician in the Washington, DC area (Maryland, Virginia, District of Columbia)

Magician Don Juan performed at the annual Buddy Walk to support fundraising for the Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland.

Don Juan the Magician is a crowd pleaser for all ages! He put together an amazing show that brought smiles, laughter, and amazement.” — Keisha Morris, Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland

WALDORF, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Down syndrome (trisomy 21) is one of the most common chromosome abnormalities in humans. In most cases, Down syndrome is caused by trisomy 21 (meaning the person has three copies of chromosome 21, instead of the usual two copies, in all cells). Children born with Down syndrome may have physical growth delays, some intellectual disability, and facial features characteristic of the syndrome.The Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland represents a group of parents and professionals in Southern Maryland who share a vision for persons with Down syndrome. Its activities include:• Serving as an educational resource for the general public about Down syndrome.• Providing a clearinghouse of information for families of those individuals with Down syndrome.• Providing active social support for the families of those individuals with Down syndrome.• Increasing awareness and understanding of the physical, mental and emotional aspects of Down syndrome, and to expand the public’s conception of the capabilities and social value of individuals with this condition.Every year, the Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland holds the Buddy Walk to fundraise. Those funds are used to support families of individuals with Down Syndrome with programming throughout the year and scholarships for summer camps.On October 10, 2021, Magician Don Juan did his part and provided entertainment at the Buddy Walk.Explains Keisha Morris, who is on the Executive Board of the Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland, "Don Juan the Magician is a crowd pleaser for all ages! He put together an amazing show that brought smiles, laughter, and amazement. The children and adults alike were wondering how did he DO that? His show includes lots of props and audience participation, which was great for this crowd. Don Juan tells a great story, and magic just happens to make it even better. This was a new form of entertainment for the Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland's annual Buddy Walk, and we were thrilled to have Don Juan join us. He was professional, appropriate, and affordable. We can't wait to see him again next October for this great fundraising event that brings money and awareness to Down Syndrome!"“I am glad I was able to contribute to this worthwhile event. The funds support the Association’s activities to enrich the lives of children with Down syndrome, such as camps, mini golf, and outings,” said Don Juan.About Magician Don Juan (greater Washington, D.C. area)Don Juan became interested in magic upon receiving a magic set at 8 years old. At age 14, he gave a performance for which he received a fee of $10. He developed his career by working in a magic shop at 15, giving many local performances and completing the Chavez Course in Magic. He continued to polish his performing ability while a student at Norfolk State University, majoring in Business. Don Juan appeared at top clubs, schools, festivals and corporations in the Hampton Roads area at that time. He appeared on two back-to-back TV specials named "The Tim Reid Celebrity Tennis Special". Upon finishing college, he did a tour of colleges in the southeast. Don Juan also won an originality award for his down-to-earth style of illusion, given by the City of Portsmouth, VA. His current home is the DC metro area.Website: https://www.donjuanmagic.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Don-Juan-Magic-603120599845046/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE About The Down Syndrome Association of Southern MarylandThe Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland represents a group of parents and professionals in Southern Maryland who share a vision for persons with Down syndrome. It is a non-profit group that:• Serves as an educational resource for the general public about Down syndrome.• Provides a clearinghouse of information for families of those individuals with Down syndrome.• Provides active social support for the families of those individuals with Down syndrome.• Increase awareness and understanding of the physical, mental and emotional aspects of Down syndrome, and to expand the public’s conception of the capabilities and social value of individuals with this condition.• Implements academic curricula to aid students with Down syndrome, and to provide need-based scholarships to students with Down syndrome.• Encourages a public interest in and financial contributions to the study of Down syndrome, and to encourage advocacy for this condition.For more information, see https://www.dsasmd.org/

