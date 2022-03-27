MACAU, March 27 - From 21st March, the special NAT measure applicable to holders of Exit-Entry Permit for Travelling to and from Hong Kong and Macao with family visit (T) endorsement upon entry into Macao will be extended to the ports of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge or Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal
You just read:
[infographic] 27 March 2022 epidemic-prevention measures for inbound travellers of different identities
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.