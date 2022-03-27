PHILIPPINES, March 27 - Press Release March 27, 2022 De Lima among youth's top senatorial picks in mock polls, thanks them for support Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima is grateful for being included in the preferred picks of students for Senatorial post in the mock polls conducted by several schools and universities in the country. De Lima, who is seeking reelection under the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket, thanked the youth for standing by her and seeing through the lies thrown against her. "I am grateful to the Filipino youth for their support for my reelection bid through their responses in recent school/university-led senatorial surveys. Sa kabila ng mga fake news at walang tigil na kasinungalingan laban sa akin, nananatili silang mulat sa katotohanan at kasamang lumalaban para sa hustisya at mabuting pamamahala," she said. Notably, De Lima has made it to the Magic 12 of most poll surveys conducted in different schools and universities in the country, with students as respondents. De Lima was part of the Top 5 among senatorial bets in the mock elections conducted this year by De La Salle - College of Saint Benilde, Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) - Sta. Mesa, University of the Philippines Diliman and UP Mindanao, Philippine Normal University System, Xavier School (San Juan and Nuvali campuses) and Rizal Technological University. She also made it to the Top 5 in the mock polls conducted by the Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology, West Visayas State University-Main Campus, four campuses of Central Bicol State University of Agriculture, Far Eastern University High School, Ateneo de Iloilo Senior High School, Lyceum of the Philippines University - Manila, and University of Nueva Caceres. Aside from these, De Lima was also among the preferred picks for senator of students from Cebu Normal University, Cagayan State University - Andrews Campus, Divine World Calage of Calapan, National Teachers College, and Mindanao State University (General Santos and Iligan Institute of Technology), among others. The lady Senator from Bicol said she is optimistic that more and more idealistic and energetic young people will enlighten and encourage people to vote for deserving and competent leaders in the upcoming polls. "Our youth can make a difference by influencing more Filipinos to elect candidates who are patriotic, capable, and independent-minded, yung ipaglalaban ang Pilipinas at Pilipino," she said. "Ang panawagan nga po natin sa kabataan: Sa darating na Mayo, sa pinaka-kritikal na eleksyon sa ating bansa, piliin natin ang magbabalik ng hustisya, mabuting pamamahala, katotohanan at demokrasya. "Sa social media man, tahanan, paaralan o kalsada, masigasig ninyong labanan ang fake news. Piliin natin ang tumitindig para sa kabataan at para sa bayan," De Lima added. De Lima, the most prominent political prisoner under the Duterte regime, maintained that her focus should she win her reelection bid is to further advance her foremost advocacies, including social justice, human rights, good governance, and rule of law, while holding the Duterte regime accountable for the thousands of killings, corruption, and other abuses.