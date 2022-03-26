Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of 10th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, March 25, 2022, in the 1100 block of 10th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 5:13 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The victim did not comply and fled on foot. The suspects took property from the vehicle. Responding officers apprehended both suspects. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

 

On Friday, March 25, 2022, two 16 year-old juvenile males, one of Northeast, DC the other of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of 10th Street, Southeast

