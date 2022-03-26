More about GBI and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Investigate Child Molestation Allegations

Moultrie, GA (March 26, 2022) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating the alleged child molestation of a juvenile that happened during a return trip to Colquitt County after an away school sporting event. The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the GBI on March 22, 2022, about 8:34 a.m., after they received a report of several separate incidents of child molestation of a student athlete of the Willie J. Williams Middle School.

An investigation was initiated, and interviews were conducted with the victim and witnesses. Evidence was collected that supported the allegations by Agents and Sheriff’s Office Investigators related to this investigation. Agents obtained arrest warrants earlier today on Nicholas Edge, 45 yoa, of a Twin Lakes Drive, Moultrie, Georgia address for the following alleged offenses: 1. Cruelty to Children in the 1st degree 2. Sexual Battery 3. Child Molestation 4. Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes 5. Sexual Assault by Persons with Supervisory or Disciplinary Authority.

Edge was arrested earlier today on the above charges and booked into the Colquitt County Jail. At the time of the alleged offenses, Edge was employed as a “Para-Pro” and Track and Basketball Coach at the Willie J. Williams Middle School in Moultrie, Georgia. There are additional incidents being investigated involving the same victim that Edge has not been charged with at this time.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.