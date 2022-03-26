Remembering Asit – Touching tribute art show to celebrate the talent of late artist Asit Roy
His drawings and sculptures transform his everyday life objects and situations into social commentaries of the times we live in.
Asit came to help me with mold making, his work impressed me. Urged him to study art, but his parents couldn’t afford it. I decided to sponsor his studies and be his foster mother as well.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai from 29th March to 4th April 2022, 11 am to 7 pm
Mumbai 26th March 2022: Destiny’s child Asit Roy walked into the studio of ace sculptor Kiran Dixit and his life changed forever. His roots in art go deep. His grandfather a weaver from Dumka was invited by Vishwa Bharati University (VBU) to assist in weaving at “Shilpa Sadan” Santiniketan His father was an assistant in the sculpture Department of Kala Bhavan. A tribute art exhibitionof drawings and sculptures made by late artist Mr. Asit Roy will showcase at Jehangir art gallery, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai from 29th March to 4th April 2022, 11 am to 7 pm. It will present his drawings in Watercolors, pen and ink on paper and sculptures in mix media, terracotta and metals.
“Asit came to help me with mold making, his work impressed me. Urged him to study art, but his parents couldn’t afford it. I decided to sponsor his studies and be his foster mother as well, as he was having problems at home” recounts Kiran Dixit. He then did his diploma in sculptures at Kala Bhavan VBU, an advanced diploma in sculptures at Chitra Kala Parishad, Bangalore and B.V.A. in fine arts at Birla Academy of fine arts, Kolkata. He had earlier displayed his work in a group show at Nandan Kala Bhavan Kolkata in their annual show, Mulk Raj Gallery, New Delhi and Academy of fine art, Kolkata. His 2 works are in the private collection of reputed art collectors.
His drawings and sculptures transform his everyday life objects and situations into art. The Chaiwala, Khowai, Balloonwala, Cats, pet animals express how his mind’s eyes absorbed it all. His works often reveal his innate sense of composition. What is most adorable and amazing in each art work is the simplicity of compositional skill and apt presentation of the desired visual effects. Oxygen cylinder, Santhal Dancers, the Facebook series, the railway station and many more are social commentaries of the times we live in.
It is hoped with optimism that this presentation will receive good response and appreciation from the present art fraternity. It will be a befitting tribute to the departed soul of Asit Roy.
