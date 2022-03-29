Synecdoche Works announces casting for SEAHORSE, a play by J.C. Pankratz

Cody Sloan Omi Ford J.C. Pankratz, Playwright, FMM Fellowship Winner, 2021

SEAHORSE won the Frank Moffett Mosier Fellowship for Works in Heightened Language and will be in a week-long workshop from April 4.

[It’s] both a love letter to the imagination and hope with which queer and trans people look to the future, and a universal meditation on weathering isolation. Even alone, we always have ourselves.” — J.C. Pankratz

ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cody Sloan (Reuben/Narrator) and Omi Ford (Narrator/Reuben) have been cast to explore SEAHORSE, a play about Reuben, a trans man, and his continuing his attempts to conceive a child after the death of his husband. The one-act work will be workshopped with the two actors trading roles, each playing Reuben against the other’s Narrator. Alicia Grosso, director, is excited to work on “a beautiful script from an inspired playwright who has been creating in spite of the pandemic.”

When asked about the ideas behind SEAHORSE, Pankratz is both direct and optimistic. “Seahorse is both a love letter to the astonishing imagination and hope with which queer and trans people look to the future, and a universal meditation on weathering isolation—how even alone, we always have ourselves.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic initially forced our work online,” said Jennifer Mosier, President of Synecdoche Works, “but there’s a luxury to the Zoom process for a work in development. Zoom puts everything under a close-up lens. It’s ideal for early play exploration, allowing the playwright to focus on the bones of the text.”

Pankratz adds, “With two actors performing the piece in rep, I’m in the unique position of watching two distinct interpretations of Reuben’s story that are also developed in tandem.”

Since winning the Frank Moffett Mosier Fellowship for Works in Heightened Language, SEAHORSE has earned the additional honor of National Finalist at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, where it will compete for top honors in April.

Seahorse will have an archive taping on Zoom at 7pm ET on April 9, in front of a select audience. Theater practitioners and interested members of the community who wish to attend should contact support@synecdocheworks.org for details.

SEAHORSE by J.C. Pankratz

Producer: Synecdoche Works

Director: Alicia Grosso

Stage Manager: Edward Khris Fernandez, AEA

Accepting submissions now for the 2022 Frank Moffett Mosier Fellowship for Works in Heightened Language.

About Synecdoche Works

Synecdoche Works is a California-based arts non-profit that promotes art education, creation, performance, and exhibitions by underrepresented or underserved individuals, with the goal of recognizing and celebrating individual differences among all theater artists. Through the Frank Moffett Mosier (FMM) Fellowship for Works in Heightened Language, as well as their strong support and funding for up-and-coming performance arts festivals, Synecdoche Works advocates for a diverse creative community of promising playwrights, actors, authors, musicians and other creatives around the globe. For more information, visit www.synecdocheworks.org.

