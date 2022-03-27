Law Professor Wayne Cohen / Available for Comment on Florida’s ICON Park Tragic Death

WASHINGTON D.C, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Law Professor Wayne Cohen is available to provide further insight into the liability claims likely to be brought against Florida’s ICON Park, arising from the tragic death of 14 year old Tyre Sampson. Mr. Cohen teaches at the George Washington University School of Law, and has handled injury claims for nearly three decades. He is a past president of the Trial Lawyers Association of Metropolitan Washington, D.C.



According to Mr. Cohen, this “tragic incident will result in litigation likely based on negligence and defective product design.” Simply because the ride passed inspection in December by no means indicates that ICON will not be held financially responsible for the horrific incident. There may be claims brought against the operators of the ride, and against the company that built all or parts of the ride.



Mr. Cohen may be reached at wrc@cohenandcohen.net or at 301-325-9770 for any follow up information regarding the legal liability.