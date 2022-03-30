Calgary Businessman Jay Modi Continues Innovation in FinTech - Wins Multiple Awards
Calgary businessman, Jay Modi continues to innovate within the Financial Technology Market, pushing revenue and sales for many of Canada’s Top Fintech Brands
Financial Technology is an incredible industry. I expect to stay focused within the Financial Technology markets to generate even more revenue through smart business and innovative acquisitions.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calgary businessman, Jay Modi continues to innovate within the Financial Technology Market, pushing revenue and sales for many of Canada’s Top Fintech Brands and recently has been awarded a handful of industry accolades including the Business Excellence Award.
— Jay Modi
Jay was recently nominated for the KPMG Entrepreneur of the Year Award for 2021, has won the Business Excellence Award for 2020, was shortlisted for Silicon Reviews’ Top 30 most inspiring business professionals in 2021 and was shortlisted for the 20 most innovative business leaders in 2021 by the prestigious Global Business Leaders magazine. Mr. Modi’s direct efforts are focused primarily on the financial loan sector, for generating and selling leads through various platforms. Auto loans, personal loans, debt relief and insurance are only a few of the verticals Jay focuses on, leading an extensive network of buyers and selling agents. Jays’ efforts have led to millions of dollars of revenue generated each year for a multitude of web platforms generating and selling financial and non-financial leads.
Jay has been a serial entrepreneur since the age of 16, creating a household goods trading company while still in high school, then moving on to an organic pasta company after graduating high school. Jay then enrolled in the University of Calgary however quickly realized that his newfound real estate business needed his full attention. Jay left the University of Calgary after attending for 6 months and went on to create a successful real estate business, until 2010 when he expanded the asset management side of his skill set and focused on that industry from 2010 to 2016. During that time Jay also established offices in Paramount Studios, Los Angeles, CA, and was the Executive Producer of approximately 12 movies, some of which became highly popular and are currently streamed on Netflix. Fast forward to today, Jay has invested in and helped build many of Canada’s top performing Financial Technology (FinTech) Platforms and continues to stay focused on the FinTech space where he sees massive growth and opportunity over the next few years.
“Financial Technology is an incredible industry”, Says Jay. “In today’s society people need access to good and services quicker than ever before especially given the growth in online access to e-commerce and financial services. I expect to stay focused within the Financial Technology markets helping as many platforms as possible generate even more revenue through smart business and innovative customer acquisitions.”
About Jay Rasik Modi
Born in London, United Kingdom, Jay Modi moved to Canada in 1997. He attended Western Canada High School in Calgary, Canada, and subsequently went onto the University of Calgary. Jay started his first business, a household goods trading company while he was in high school and went on to creating an Organic Pasta Company while attending the University of Calgary. Jay then launched a real estate "fix and flip" company which subsequently took off and was very successful. Jay made the decision to focus on that business, and not to complete his degree, which he sites as one of the best decisions he ever made. That decision set a path forward and led to Jay now having more than 20 years of business experience under his belt within a multitude of business sectors.
