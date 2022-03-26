Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 3200 Block of 13th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Thursday, February 10, 2022, in the 3200 Block of 13th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:20 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect acted as if they had a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.