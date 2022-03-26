Arrest Made in Burglary and Unlawful Entry Offenses in the Second District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in Burglary and Unlawful Entry offenses that occurred in the Second District.
In each of the below Burglary offenses, the suspect entered residences at the listed locations. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The offenses are listed below:
- On Sunday, March 6, 2022, at approximately 9:00 am, in the 5100 block of Sherier Place, Northwest. Burglary One CCN: 22031873
- On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at approximately 12:19 am, in the 5100 block of Fulton Street, Northwest. Burglary Two CCN: 22033039
- On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, in the 2800 block of Hurst Terrace, Northwest. Burglary Two CCN: 22033538
- On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm, in the 2800 block of Hurst Terrace, Northwest. Burglary Two CCN: 22033489
In each of the below Unlawful Entry offenses, the suspect entered private property at the listed locations. The suspect then fled the scene. The offenses are listed below:
- On Sunday, March 6, 2022, at approximately 10:30 pm, in the 5100 block of Sherier Place, Northwest. CCN: 22031867
- On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at approximately 12:05 am, in the 5100 block of Fulton Street, Northwest. CCN: 22033092
- On Thursday, March 10, 2022, at approximately 1:10 am, in the 5000 block of Garfield Street, Northwest. CCN: 22033552
- On Monday, March 14, 2022, at approximately 1:48 am, in the 5700 block of Potomac Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22035378
- On Monday, March 14, 2022, at approximately 8:33 am, in the 5800 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest. CCN: 22035342
- On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at approximately 12:32 am, in the 5400 block of Carolina Place, Northwest. CCN: 22036420
On Thursday, March 24, 2022, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.