Arrest Made in Burglary and Unlawful Entry Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in Burglary and Unlawful Entry offenses that occurred in the Second District.

In each of the below Burglary offenses, the suspect entered residences at the listed locations. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The offenses are listed below:

On Sunday, March 6, 2022, at approximately 9:00 am, in the 5100 block of Sherier Place, Northwest. Burglary One CCN: 22031873

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at approximately 12:19 am, in the 5100 block of Fulton Street, Northwest. Burglary Two CCN: 22033039

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, in the 2800 block of Hurst Terrace, Northwest. Burglary Two CCN: 22033538

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm, in the 2800 block of Hurst Terrace, Northwest. Burglary Two CCN: 22033489

In each of the below Unlawful Entry offenses, the suspect entered private property at the listed locations. The suspect then fled the scene. The offenses are listed below:

On Sunday, March 6, 2022, at approximately 10:30 pm, in the 5100 block of Sherier Place, Northwest. CCN: 22031867

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at approximately 12:05 am, in the 5100 block of Fulton Street, Northwest. CCN: 22033092

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, at approximately 1:10 am, in the 5000 block of Garfield Street, Northwest. CCN: 22033552

On Monday, March 14, 2022, at approximately 1:48 am, in the 5700 block of Potomac Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22035378

On Monday, March 14, 2022, at approximately 8:33 am, in the 5800 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest. CCN: 22035342

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at approximately 12:32 am, in the 5400 block of Carolina Place, Northwest. CCN: 22036420

On Thursday, March 24, 2022, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.