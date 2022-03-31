Georgia Strait Women’s Clinic, Centre for Women in British Columbia, Announces International Women’s Day Post
The Centre is announcing a new post celebrating international women’s day and its continuing support of women.
Helping women in Canada to recover from addiction and trauma means emphasizing empowerment.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Strait Women’s Clinic, a top-rated drug rehab and alcohol treatment program for women in British Columbia at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/, is proud to announce a celebratory post to its blog that not only commemorates International Women’s Day but also reminds women that self-care and self-awareness are key to addiction recovery.
— Casey Jordan
“Helping women in Canada to recover from addiction and trauma means emphasizing empowerment,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “While International Women’s Day has come and gone, our commitment to empowering women is a 24/7 365 commitment that is central to our non 12 step methodology for addiction recovery,” she continued.
Persons who are interested in reading the new blog post can visit https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/celebrating-strong-women-on-international-womens-day/. That post not only celebrates the holiday but emphasizes that self-care and self-awareness help women to take care of themselves and are a key part of recovery. The Centre uses the Non 12 Step Methodology first pioneered by Viktor Frankl. This methodology puts the client in the center of treatment and helps her to be an active partner in recovery. It thus dovetails with the themes of International Women’s Day, which are the empowerment of women in history and society. Indeed, as a woman becomes aware of her own self-worth, goals, and personal story, she tends to become open towards recovery. The Non 12 Step Methodology is evidence-based and has assisted countless individuals in recovery from drugs, alcoholism, and PTSD / trauma. Helping clients to help themselves is a central concept in the methodology. Parallel to the blog post, the Clinic created a short, fun Instagram “Reels” video at https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ca2rp6-Dcqk/ which showcases the female staff and clients of the Clinic. Persons who want to follow them on Instagram can visit https://www.instagram.com/georgiastraitwc/.
Women who would like to learn more about drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment at the Clinic can visit https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/. It should be noted that the Clinic is women-only and residential, based in Powell River, BC, Canada north of Vancouver. For men, there is a parallel drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment Centre called Sunshine Coast Health Centre at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/.
ABOUT GEORGIA STRAIT WOMEN'S CLINIC
Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/) has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self-definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Clinic offers drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and therapy for trauma / PTSD in Powell River, British Columbia, Canada. The Clinic uses a treatment system based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here