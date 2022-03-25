Submit Release
Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Safety Improvements in Bucks, Montgomery, and Delaware Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists on several state highways will experience intermittent lane closures in Bucks, Montgomery, and Delaware counties on Monday, March 28, through Friday, April 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for line striping, under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

  • The Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) and Bristol Pike Interchange in Bensalem Township, Bucks County;
  • The Interstate 295 and Route 322 (Yardley Newtown Road) Interchange in Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County;
  • The U.S. 13 and Tyburn Road Interchange in Falls Township, Bucks County;
  • The U.S. 1 and Oxford Valley Road Interchange in Falls Township, Bucks County;
  • The U.S. 13 and U.S. 1 Interchange in Falls Township, Bucks County;
  • Route 663 (John Fries Highway) between Route 29 (Main Street) and the Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike/Northeast Extension) Interchange in Milford and Upper Hanover townships and Pennsburg Borough in Bucks and Montgomery counties; and
  • Route 491 (Naamans Creek Road) between U.S. 202 (Wilmington-West Chester Pike) and the Delaware State line in Concord, Bethel and Upper Chichester townships, Delaware County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Kuharchik Construction, INC. of Exeter, is the general contractor on this $5,996,57 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #

 

