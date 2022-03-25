Nighttime Closures Planned for Route 22 Ramps at I-81, Route 39, and Route 443 in Dauphin County

Contractor to mill, patch and pave ramps

Harrisburg, PA – Nighttime closures are scheduled for the Route 22 ramps at Interstate 81, Route 39 (Linglestown Road) and Route 443 (Fishing Creek) in Dauphin County. A contractor is scheduled to close the ramps to perform work associated with a resurfacing project on Route 22.

The contractor will complete milling and line painting on the ramps. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM beginning Tuesday, March 29.

Here is the tentative schedule and associated detours for the closures:

Tuesday, March 29: The ramp from eastbound Route 22 to northbound I-81 (Ramp C). The detour will use eastbound Route 22 to southbound I-81 to Front Street to northbound I-81.

Wednesday, March 30: The ramp from westbound Route 22 to Route 39/Linglestown Road (Ramp A). The detour will use westbound Route 22 to Route 443/Fishing Creek to eastbound Route 22 to Linglestown Road.

Thursday, March 31: The ramp from Linglestown Road to westbound Route 22 (Ramp B). The detour will use Linglestown Road to Front Street to Route 443 to westbound Route 22.

Sunday, April 3: The ramp from eastbound Route 22 to Linglestown Road (Ramp C). The detour will use eastbound Route 22 to southbound I-81 to Front Street to Linglestown Road.

Monday, April 4: The ramp from Linglestown Road to eastbound Route 22 (Ramp D). The detour will use westbound Route 22 to Route 443 to eastbound Route 22.

Tuesday, April 5: The ramp from westbound Route 22 to Route 443/Fishing Creek (Ramp A). The detour will use Linglestown Road to Front Street to Route 443.

Wednesday, April 6: The ramp from Route 443 to westbound Route 22 (Ramp B). The detour will use Route 443 to Front Street to Linglestown Road to westbound Route 22.

Thursday, April 7: The ramp from Route 443 to eastbound Route 22 (Ramp C). The detour will use Route 443 to Front Street to Linglestown Road to eastbound Route 22.

Sunday, April 10 through Wednesday, April 13: Concrete patching on alternating ramps at the Route 22/I-81 Interchange.

This work is part of a 6.1-mile resurfacing project on Route 22/322 from Elmerton Avenue (Route 3026) in the City of Harrisburg to Route 225 in Dauphin Borough, Dauphin County. The project includes concrete base repairs, concrete patching, milling, resurfacing, tree removal, guiderail updates, minor drainage, and other miscellaneous activities on Route 22/322 in Susquehanna and Middle Paxton townships, the City of Harrisburg, and Dauphin Borough; a section of Elmerton Avenue eastward from the intersection with Route 22 (Cameron Street); and the ramps at Interstate 81, Route 39 (Linglestown Road) and Route 443.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc, of New Enterprise, PA is the prime contractor on this $13,522,128 project. Work is expected to be completed by August 5, 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.