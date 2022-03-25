Submit Release
Representative Jim Murphy Introduces Brittney Baldovinos as new Chief of Staff

by: Rep. Murphy, Jim
03/25/2022

Houston, TX - Representative Jim Murphy has hired Brittney Baldovinos as Chief of Staff, effective April 1, 2022. Brittney will continue in her current position as Committee Director and General Counsel for the House Committee on Higher Education.

"I'm very excited that Brittney has accepted this additional role in my office. She has been an incredibly valuable member of Team Murphy for the past year and is more than ready for added responsibility. She knows how we work here, and has the same passion for public service that all members of Team Murphy exhibit."

Brittney previously served as Committee Director and General Counsel for the House Committee on Higher Education, which Murphy chairs. Prior to that, she was Committee Director and General Counsel for the House Committee on General Investigating and Ethics. She is a graduate of St Edward's University and St. Mary's School of Law. After a successful legal career, she focused her career on the legislature.

"Brittney is the latest in a series of high-performing individuals who have been tapped for this position. The constituents of House District 133 have enjoyed a very high level of service over the years, and they can expect for that to continue under Brittney's management."

"We are certainly going to miss Ben Williams, who has moved on to be the Chief of Staff for Representative Ed Thompson, in Brazoria County. His steady hand and dedication to public service will be missed, and I certainly wish him luck. He joins a lengthy list of staff members who, after serving House District 133, have gone on to do great things. We are very proud of all of them."

State Representative Jim Murphy represents District 133, West Houston. First elected in 2006, Murphy serves as Chairman of the House Committee on Higher Education and is a member of the Ways & Means Committee. Murphy also serves as Chairman of the House Republican Caucus.

