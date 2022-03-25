Submit Release
Media Advisory: GTSC Invites Press to Drive Emergency Vehicle Operator Course as Distracted Driving Awareness Month Begins

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:                      Friday, March 25, 2022              

 

MEDIA ADVISORY: GTSC INVITES PRESS TO DRIVE EMERGENCY VEHICLE OPERATOR COURSE AS DISTRACTED DRIVING AWARENESS MONTH BEIGNS

 

Latham, NY - The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and the Colonie Police Department invite members of the press to drive the Emergency Vehicle Operator Course in Latham where they will be challenged to navigate the course while responding to common distractions behind the wheel. View a video of the course.

A vehicle will be provided. This event is by appointment only. Book a time slot by March 30. To participate, email [email protected] .

When:

Friday, April 1, 2022 11:00A.M. to 1:00 P.M. 

 

Where:

Colonie Police Department Emergency Vehicle Operator Course 102 Onderdonk Avenue Latham, New York 12110

 

Who:

Chuck DeWeese, Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Lt. Rob Donnelly, Colonie Police Department

