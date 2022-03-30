ZXEREX announces a two minute screening test for Marijuana impairment
ZXEREX Safe™ revolutionary software is founded in neuroscience to detect workplace employee impairmentSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, US, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZXEREX Safe™ uses artificial intelligence to enable employers to screen for Marijuana impairment, especially those employee's with high-risk jobs, and those with close customer contact.
The technology was invented at Arizona State University (ranked No. 1 for Innovation by U.S. News & World Report) and Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona. It has been validated at leading medical centers in human studies leading to the world’s first oculomotor biosignature of Marijuana intoxication.
Anticipating the impact of the opioid epidemic, Zxerex scientists have been working to develop an opioid biosignature. Soon to be validated, the company plan to add opioid impairment screening to the same ZXEREX Safe™ platform. In the meantime, as the use of recreational Marijuana increases, the risk of workplace injury and casualty loss has increased warranting immediate attention.
Zxerex screening takes only two minutes and can be used as often as desired. This patented science-based technology provides an objective indicator of impairment for use by safety and HR personnel. The ability to detect impairment serves as a deterrent to showing up impaired or becoming impaired on the job. This screening test is designed to meet the needs of all employers, including companies with a zero-tolerance drug policy that has led to the firing of highly skilled workers found to have positive urine tests who were actually not impaired or intoxicated at the time.
According to Andrew Freedman of Forbes Tate, former Marijuana Czar of the State of Colorado, and a public policy advisor to ZXEREX, “What so impressed me with Zxerex compared to other companies was that they had the rare combination of scientific rigor and go-to-market strategy.”
When combined with an employer’s workplace safety program, ZXEREX Safe™ can help to reduce workplace injuries, casualty losses, and absenteeism, while increasing productivity.
ZXEREX is here to help employers to create a safe, “impairment-free workplace” that recognizes the need to respect the employee, support retention, and enhance recruitment.
