Important Notice: Quarter 3 (Q3) Truancy, Behavior, Attendance and Bullying Data Review Due Date Approaches; Webinar Available!

The review period for Quarter 3 (Q3), which includes truancy, behavior, attendance, and bullying, opens April 1st and review and submission is required by April 15th. While certification is not required until the final, Quarter 4 (Q4) report, review and submission is necessary for Q3.  For students to potentially receive Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits, it is especially important for attendance data to be uploaded, reviewed, and submitted for all quarters through Q3 by April 15.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team will be holding a webinar on March 29th at 11am on this topic. To join the webinar, simply select this “Join Live” link at the time of the webinar.

If you have difficulties navigating to Synergy or NEO, please call the Helpdesk at 624-6896 or email medms.helpdesk@maine.gov.

