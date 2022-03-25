MFWC Honors Employees With F. D. Newell Jr. Award for Excellence

F. D. Newell Jr. Award for Excellence Jacob Miranda Holding His F. D. Newell Jr. Award for Excellence Judy Emiliusen Holder Her F. D. Newell Jr. Award for Excellence

This past February, we at Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company honored two employees who embody the values and principles that make up the core of our company.

We are happy to honor the past and to bridge the present efforts of our staff in a way that celebrates the very reason why we are successful today. We are proud of what this award represents” — Charlie Newell