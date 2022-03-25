MFWC Honors Employees With F. D. Newell Jr. Award for Excellence
This past February, we at Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company honored two employees who embody the values and principles that make up the core of our company.
On February 17th, Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company (MFWC) honored 1st shift Albert Lea warehouse worker, Jacob Miranda with the inaugural F. D. Newell Jr. Award for Excellence; and on February 24th we bestowed the same honor on Austin office/inventory coordinator, Judy Emiliusen.
From the 1960s through the 1990s, F. D. Newell Jr. worked to expand the Minneapolis Cold Storage company into southern Minnesota, combining multiple facilities and creating what would eventually become Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company. F. D. Newell Jr. believed in hard work, compassion, honesty, and integrity. His impact on MFWC is obvious even now in our company’s core values: commitment, accountability, and teamwork.
At MFWC, we believe it is important to take the time to celebrate our staff for their hard work and dedication to customer service. The F. D. Newell Jr. Award for Excellence is the annual award we give to recognize team members who personify our company principles by being honest, hard working forward thinkers.
Miranda and Emiliusen both exemplify MWFC’s principles and values on a daily basis when interacting with our customers, staff members, and our neighbors in the broader community.
"We are happy to honor the past and to bridge the present efforts of our staff in a way that celebrates the very reason why we are successful today,” said Charles T. Newell, President - CEO of MFWC. “We are proud of what this award represents.”
MFWC is a third party logistics (3PL) company that provides logistics solutions and value-added services to maintain the food industry cold chain from production to market. Located in Albert Lea and Austin, MFWC has over 102 years of experience providing commercial cold storage solutions in Minnesota.
