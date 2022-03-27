Wireless Electronic Health Records Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-2028
Increasing utilization of advanced technologies and devices to enhance quality and tracking of clinical information of patients
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wireless Electronic Health Records (EHRs) market size is expected to reach USD 91.72 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing deployment and use of more advanced technologies and devices to enhance treatment quality and efficiency in tracking clinical information of patients. Benefits obtained by deploying wireless EHRs include reduced medical errors, improved patient care and safety, and reduction in healthcare costs. Connected EHRs over secure wireless or the Internet enable remote access to medical records via satellite sites, or even from home. Convenience and quick access to patient information by authorized healthcare personnel to enable faster response and enhanced treatment are other key factors expected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.
Mobile electronic health records on iOS and Android devices are one of the growth areas in the wireless electronic health record market. Accessing an electronic health record via mobile device such as smartphone or tablet helps in improving efficiency of inpatient medical care by facilitating earlier order entry and decreases inpatient data management time. Adoption of these solutions continues to increase and is being deployed by an increasing number of hospitals and healthcare centers, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Abbott Laboratories, Drägerwerk AG, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic plc, Oracle Corporation, Siemens AG, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., and Carematix Inc. and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.
Key insights presented in the report:
Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Wireless Electronic Health Records market
Sales revenue by key players and new entrants
Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.
Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures
Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities
The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Wireless Electronic Health Records market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.
Emergen Research has segmented the global wireless electronic health records market on the basis of type, application, end-use, specialty, mobile technologies, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Wireless Electronic Health Records Software
Wireless Electronic Health Records Devices
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Administration
Pharmacy
Clinical
Radiology
Nursing
Laboratory
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Long-term Care Facilities
Physician Offices
Hospitals
Others
Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Neurology
Cardiology
Urology
Orthopedic
Pediatrics
Ophthalmology
Oncology
General Surgery
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Others
Mobile Technologies Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Commercial Cellular
Wireless LANs
Bluetooth
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Satellites
Zigbee
WiMAX
Others
Key Findings from the Report:
In October 2020, KareXpert launched a new integrated, cloud-based platform, with built-in EHR in India. The new platform is expected to help healthcare facilities in the country to go paperless. The new platform is suited for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and has ability to support patients, nurses, and doctors on mobile and desktop devices, by compiling data involving medication administration requests, computerized physician order entry, and patient health records. The platform has the potential to support multi-facility location hospitals to have integrated EHR per patient on a real-time basis.
Wireless electronic health records devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increase preference for remote patient monitoring and need for timely intervention to prevent acute exacerbations of chronic illness are major factors boosting demand for wireless electronic health record devices.
Clinical segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Ability of wireless EHRs to provide clinical functions such as results management, health information and data, decision supports, and order entry and support is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.
Radical Features of the Wireless Electronic Health Records Market Report:
The report encompasses Wireless Electronic Health Records market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements
An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently
Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies
Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report
The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Wireless Electronic Health Records industry
Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.
