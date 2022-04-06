Sally-Ann O’Callaghan Joins Chargify as EMEA Regional Director
I’m thrilled to be joining Chargify at a time full of opportunity, as more and more industries are shifting to subscriptions, as well as usage and events-based business models.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chargify, the leading billing and subscription management platform for B2B SaaS, today announced the appointment of Sally-Ann O’Callaghan as the company’s new EMEA Regional Director. She will be responsible for scaling regional operations as Chargify continues to invest in the EMEA region as part of its global growth journey.
“I’m thrilled to be joining Chargify at a time full of opportunity, as more and more industries are shifting to subscriptions, as well as usage and events-based business models,” said O’Callaghan. “With the increased focus on this in EMEA, there are huge opportunities to help B2B SaaS companies successfully optimise customer value and growth.”
O’Callaghan joins the Chargify team after a year of rapid growth and change for the company. In 2021 April Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, led a combined growth-equity investment of more than $150 million in Chargify and SaaSOptics, the leading financial operations platform for B2B SaaS. The two complimentary companies together are trusted by more than 2,000 customers and manage more than $10 billion in customer annual recurring revenue.
Prior to joining Chargify, O’Callaghan spent nearly 5 years working across EMEA Business Development and Sales Acquisition roles at Dropbox. She brings to the team deep expertise across Business Development, Sales Acquisition growth and scaling international teams. Reporting to Matt Downs, Chief Revenue Officer, O’Callaghan will oversee Chargify’s EMEA presence and work to further scale and elevate Chargify’s growth in the region. Her early priorities include increasing Chargify’s employee headcount in Dublin and continuing to grow the region’s customer base.
“We are excited to add Sally-Ann as our Regional Director to the team. We have aggressive growth underway fueled by bringing together a holistic platform to better service companies seeking a comprehensive advanced billing and FinOps solution,” said Downs. “She is a proven leader and is committed to our vision of transforming the subscription life-cycle. As we continue to expand throughout the EMEA region, Sally Ann's skills and expertise will be vital, and we could not be happier to have her on board with us as we embark on the next leg of our growth journey.”
Chargify first opened its headquarters in Dublin in 2020 October as part of its international expansion strategy developed to better serve its expanding customer base and respond to new opportunities and strategic partnerships in the region.
“Chargify has been on a truly incredible journey to transform an industry. I’m incredibly excited to further strengthen its EMEA operations and build a strong culture and talent pool, while building a world-class employee experience that matches the organization’s next chapter of transformational growth and change,” adds O’Callaghan.
Chargify helps their customers address the complexities of the entire subscription lifecycle and has helped thousands of SaaS businesses manage millions of offers that drive billions in annual revenue. To learn more visit www.chargify.com.
About Chargify
Founded in 2009, Chargify has helped thousands of businesses manage millions of offers that drive billions in annual revenue. Chargify removes billing bottlenecks and gives front, corner, and back-office teams the speed and flexibility to grow faster.
Over the past decade, Chargify has continued to expand its offerings to address the complexities of the entire subscription lifecycle: recurring billing, subscription management, revenue retention, prepaid subscriptions, revenue operations, and events-based billing. The company has headquarters in San Antonio, Texas and Dublin, Ireland. Learn more about Chargify at www.chargify.com.
