MLTI Launching New End of Year Expo to Celebrate Educators!

MLTI is launching an End of Year Expo event to celebrate educators! The End of Year Expo is a chance for MLTI educators to share the awesome work that they do to support the use of technology in teaching and learning.

Are you or someone you know an MLTI educator using technology in cool and exciting ways? Submit an entry to the expo and join us to share these achievements at our exhibition. All entries will have the opportunity to present at the expo. The expo will be open and free for all to attend. Exhibiters will be treated to a luncheon and an awards ceremony after the exhibition.

The MLTI End of Year Expo is featuring six categories of recognition. To learn more about these categories, check out this infographic (also featured to the right).

Do you know an MLTI educator or group of educators who should be sharing the awesome work that they are doing? Submit an entry!

For more information about the MLTI End of Year Expo, check out our website.