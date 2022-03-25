Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size Worth USD 4.33 Billion in 2028 – at a CAGR of 11.5% by Emergen Research
Increasing investment in biotechnological research and drug development is a major factor fueling revenue growth of global bioanalytical testing services market
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market size is expected to reach USD 4.33 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing emphasis on analytical testing of biosimilars and biologics, growing demand for outsourcing analytical testing services, and rising research and development expenditure in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical sectors are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Bioanalytical testing services involve quantitative analysis of compound and their metabolite in biological fluids, which includes blood, serum, urine, plasma, or tissue extracts. Bioanalytical program comprises several processes such as sample preparation, development of bioanalytical method, validation, ensuring quantitative outcome that demonstrate accuracy, selectivity, precision, and stability. Sample preparation is a process that includes cleaning up the test sample before starting analysis or concentrating the sample for improved detection.
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.
Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:
Charles River Laboratories, Medpace, Inc., Wuxi AppTec, IQVIA, Inc, SGS SA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Intertek Group plc, PRA Health Sciences, Syneos Health, and Frontage Laboratories, Inc.
Rising requirement of generic drug development, increasing investment and growing number of biotechnology companies, rising adoption of advanced technologies in bioanalytical testing services, increasing number of clinical trials conducted for oncology, and major prevalence of cancer are factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.
Some Key Findings from the Report:
In February 2021, Eurofins Scientific acquired Beacon Discovery. This acquisition helped Eurofins to provide a complete drug discovery experience, knowledge, and support the development of new therapeutics.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and development activities, rising requirement of biologic pipeline development, and growing adoption of advanced technologies in bioanalytical testing services are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.
Serology, immunogenicity, and neutralizing antibodies segment is expected to register a 12.0% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing application of serology, immunogenicity, and neutralizing antibodies in drug development procedures.
Furthermore, the report divides the Bioanalytical Testing Services market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Cell-based Assays
Virology Testing
Method Development Optimization and Validation
Serology Immunogenicity and Neutralizing Antibodies
Pharmacokinetic Testing
Biomarker Testing
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Neurology
Oncology
Infectious Diseases
Cardiology
Gastroenterology
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations
Contract Research Organizations
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
BENELUX
Italy
Spain
Switzerland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Overview of the Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Report:
Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities
Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape
Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size
Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position
Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing
Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants
In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Bioanalytical Testing Services industry
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising requirement of generic drug development
4.2.2.2. Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled professionals
4.2.3.2. High cost of testing services
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
Continued….
