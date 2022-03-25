Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,253 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Continues Call for Legislative Action to Ensure Small Business Success Across Pennsylvania

Just as every Pennsylvanian is hurting from rising inflation and gas prices, so are Pennsylvania businesses. With this in mind, Governor Tom Wolf today visited Schaefer Flowers in York with Representative Carol Hill-Evans to continue pushing for ​the Republican-led General Assembly to finally spend Pennsylvania’s uncommitted American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars on the commonwealth’s small businesses.

“We are sitting on more than $2 billion that could help Pennsylvania thrive, despite the increasing costs we face every day,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvania’s small businesses power our economy, they’re owned by our neighbors, and we need them to succeed. I’m asking my Republican colleagues to act now. Let’s get this money out of our coffers and to the businesses that we all rely on every day.”

With no suggestions from​ Republicans in the General Assembly on how to spend Pennsylvania’s remaining ARPA funds, in February Gov. Wolf and his Democratic colleagues proposed a $1.7 billion spending plan that would provide direct relief to Pennsylvania’s businesses, communities, and families. The plan includes a $225 million recapitalization of the Small Business Assistance Program developed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses would be eligible to receive grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 that could cover a range of expenses.

In 2020​, more than 10,000 businesses received $192 million from the Small Business Assistance Program, including Schaefer Flowers of York which received $50,000.

“This is a 124-year-old family business and this grant was a lifeline to us,” said CEO of Schaefer Flowers, Chris Sallade. “While the COVID-19 pandemic is ending, all small businesses are still struggling in some way.”

Recapitalizing the Small Business Assistance Program could support another 11,000 small businesses in PA.

“The 95th legislative district has seen an increase in small business growth during the pandemic. Assistance from the commonwealth gave small businesses a boost to carry through, but more can be done,” said Rep​. Hill-Evans. “I hope my colleagues will support reopening the program for those who are still struggling with COVID-related debt, furloughs, and other issues.”

Gov. Wolf’s $1.7 billion proposal also includes $500 million for direct payments to Pennsylvanians in need, $204 million for direct property tax relief, $325 million for Pennsylvania’s healthcare system, and $450 million to invest in conservation, preservation, and revitalization of Pennsylvania communities. If Pennsylvania doesn’t obligate the ARPA dollars by December 31, 2024, they will need returned to the federal government.

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Continues Call for Legislative Action to Ensure Small Business Success Across Pennsylvania

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.