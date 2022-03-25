2021 Recipients of Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal Announced

CANADA, March 25 - Released on March 25, 2022

Today Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty announced the recipients of the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal, who will be presented with their medals by the Lieutenant Governor on April 26, 2022, at a ceremony at Government House in Regina during National Volunteer Week.

"The 2021 recipients of the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal have given their time and effort to organizations and communities across our province," Mirasty said. "I congratulate them on this well-deserved honour and thank them for their remarkable contributions to the people of Saskatchewan."

The recipients of the 2021 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal are:

Noela Bamford, Regina

Bob Bjarnason, Churchbridge

Velma Harasen, Regina

Major (Ret'd) Keith Inches, CD, Regina

Ishita Mann, Saskatoon

Captain (Ret'd) Cathy Sarich, CD, Saskatoon

Bob White, Rosetown

Joyce Willick, Spiritwood

Elaine Wirtz, Wadena

The Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal was established in 1995 to recognize the extraordinary work done by volunteers across the province. Since its creation, the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal has been awarded to 240 deserving individuals.

For more information about the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/heritage-honours-and-awards/saskatchewan-volunteer-medal.

