DuPont Nature Center to Reopen Saturday, April 2

The DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve will reopen Saturday, April 2 /DNREC photo

Health Protocols in Place for Guest Safety

The DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve will welcome visitors again when it reopens for the season Saturday, April 2, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. The facility will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from April through September on the following days:

April: Wednesdays and Saturdays only (closed Easter weekend)

May: Tuesday through Sunday (closed on Mondays)

June-July-August: Tuesday through Saturday (closed Sunday and Monday)

September: Wednesdays and Saturdays only

Visitors of kindergarten age and older will be required to wear a face covering while inside the nature center.

In the spring, the center’s large deck overlooking the harbor offers wildlife watchers an unrivaled view of the spectacle of spawning horseshoe crabs and migrating shorebirds, including federally-listed threatened red knots that feast on horseshoe crab eggs to help fuel their 9,000-mile journey to the arctic. More information on horseshoe crab and shorebird viewing is available from the DuPont Nature Center at de.gov/dnc. Another attraction is the indoor saltwater tanks that allow a close-up look at a variety of aquatic species from horseshoe crabs to diamondback terrapins.

The center also offers live views of nesting osprey and wildlife visiting the area through its Osprey Cam and Mispillion Harbor Cam. Both can be found at de.gov/dnc.

Managed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, the DuPont Nature Center is located in the heart of Delaware’s Bayshore Region at 2992 Lighthouse Road, near Slaughter Beach, east of Milford. Admission to the center is free and open to the public. For general information about the center, call 302-422-1329 or visit de.gov/dnc. For inquiries about the center’s programs and operations, email Lynne Pusey or call 302-422-1329.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 68,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

###