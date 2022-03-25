ICYMI: Operation Lone Star Surpasses 10,000 Felony Arrests, Continues To Secure The Border

TEXAS, March 25 - March 25, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry. Since the launch of Operation Lone Star (OLS), multi-agency efforts have led to more than 219,300 migrant apprehensions, along with more than 12,700 charges for criminal offenses— including more than 10,200 felony charges. Over 3,400 weapons and almost $30 million in currency have been seized. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 289 million lethal doses throughout the state. RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR: OLS Elite Brush Team Apprehends 54 Migrants In Maverick County This past week, an Operation Lone Star Elite Brush Team apprehended 54 illegal migrants for criminal trespass in Maverick County, including one migrant who was charged with arson. Operation Lone Star's Elite Brush Teams typically consist of DPS troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers who serve as the last line defense against transnational criminal behavior. The brush teams use a variety of sensors, tracking systems, and other techniques to identify individuals and their country of origin, as well as their intended destination.

DPS, Texas National Guard Save Migrant Children Left In Moving Vehicle; Arrest Smuggler, Scout Who Abandoned Them This past week, DPS troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers chased down a vehicle being driven by a human smuggler in Laredo. The smuggler abandoned the wheel, leaving the vehicle in drive while three adults and two children were still inside. The passengers were rescued unharmed and turned over to Border Patrol, and the smuggler and his scout were arrested.

DPS Aircraft Partners With Border Patrol To Apprehend 40 Migrants In Del Rio Last Friday, DPS Aircraft Operations assisted with DPS ground units and Border Patrol to locate several groups of illegal immigrants who fled from law enforcement in Del Rio. A total of 40 illegal immigrants were apprehended.

Texas National Guard, DPS Assist Mexican Government With Taking Down Cartel Members In Starr County Earlier this week, the Texas National Guard and DPS were notified of suspected cartel members spotted in Mexico near Starr County. As a DPS helicopter approached the scene from the United States side of the border, a suspected cartel gunman aimed their AK-47 at the helicopter from Mexico. DPS and the Texas National Guard notified the Mexican government. The Mexican military approached a local suspected cartel compound after the tip from DPS; a local gunfight ensued leading to the death of five suspected cartel members and the arrest of four others.

Texas Air National Guard Seizes Illegal Drugs, Busts Smuggling Operations Members of the Texas Air National Guard assisted with the seizure of 249 pounds of cannabis on Tuesday, March 22. The Texas airmen, assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection, stopped and rebuffed a would-be smuggling operation near the Texas-Mexico border, along the gulf coast. Earlier this year, the Texas Air National Guard interdicted a team of drug smugglers attempting to smuggle 265 pounds of illegal substance across the Texas-Mexico border. Working side-by-side with the DPS, and in conjunction U.S. Customs and Border Protection, these Texas service members ensured the individuals were apprehended, halting the criminal operation.

Texas National Guard Apprehends Human Smuggler In Roma Earlier this week, members of the Texas National Guard interdicted and apprehended a suspected human smuggler. The suspect was referred to DPS for arrest. Texas DPS continues the investigation of the suspect.