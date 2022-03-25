Holistic Health and Fitness Athletic Trainer Virtual Job Fair by Cognito Systems Announced.
The Holistic Health and Fitness Athletic Trainer Virtual Job Fair by Cognito Systems is scheduled for April 07 - 08, 2022. Registration open!COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognito Systems, LLC has been awarded a contract to provide Athletic Training support for the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program. Over the next two years, Cognito will hire approximately 600 Certified Athletic Trainers to work at army bases throughout the country.
The H2F program mission is to invest in Soldier readiness and lethality, optimal physical and non-physical performance, reduced injury rates, improved rehabilitation after injury, and increased overall effectiveness of the Total Army. The program empowers and equips Soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being in order to optimize individual performance, while preventing injury and disease. The Athletic Trainer is a vital part of this mission.
Cognito Systems is actively seeking full-time certified Athletic Trainers (AT) to join their team to support soldier readiness and optimization at military bases throughout the country. The AT will work as part of the Holistic Health and Fitness Performance Team to develop a comprehensive, periodized education and services program inclusive of basic acute care, injury control, reconditioning, and performance optimization.
The Virtual Job Fair scheduled for April 7th and 8th, 2022 aims to recruit certified Athletic Trainers for the following locations:
• Fort Bragg, NC
• Fort Bliss, TX
• Fort Polk, LA
• Fort Drum, NY
• Joint-Base Lewis McChord, WA
Cognito Systems provides excellent benefits and compensation packages to its employees and some of the advantages are listed below:
• Work/life balance
• Day shift
• 40-hour work week (M-F)
• Great career start opportunity
• Structured military environment
• Great benefits: Health, Dental, & Vision
• 401K
• Paid Time Off
• Sick Leave
• No travel
Interested Candidates must register for the career fair using the link provided below. After the registration, you will have access to a Cynaptx account (the platform using which the career fair is being hosted). Candidates can upload their resume, access jobs, and schedule one on one meetings with the hiring managers. A Candidate instruction video is available on the registration link to help guide you through profile creation and management, upload documents and set up one-on-one meetings with Recruiters.
We strongly encourage interested Candidates join the Program Overview and Q&A with the H2F PM starting at 10 AM EST. This is a group meeting, and all interested candidates are welcome to attend and ask questions about the program and the job locations and duties.
Registration Link: https://cognitosystemsllc.cynaptx.com/external/careerfair/247
Cynaptx Virtual Job Fair platform is built using Microsoft Teams. All meetings and interactions during the virtual job fair will happen through Microsoft Teams. After registration, candidates are advised to regularly check their emails as all future communication will be through emails. Interested candidates must register using the link provided at the earliest to avoid the last-minute rush.
