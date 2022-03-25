Dr. June Gower Discusses the Importance of the Wounded Warrior Project
Dr. June Gower recently discussed the importance of the Wounded Warrior Project.HOOD RIVER, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. June Gower spent 20 years in the Armed Services. She performed numerous healthcare roles during peace and wartime. Gower supports the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), as she has seen firsthand the physical and mental injuries serving in the military can cause.
"The Wounded Warrior Project is a critical organization," Dr. June Gower said. "More than 52,000 women and men were physically injured in recent conflicts, and more than 500,000 live with PTSD, depression, and more. Our medical help needs to extend far beyond the battlefield into the daily civilian lives of these individuals and their families."
What Is the Wounded Warrior Project?
A group of veterans in Roanoke, Virginia, founded the Wounded Warrior Project in 2003. The WWP is a tax-exempt charity.
The Wounded Warrior Project provides the mental and physical support military members, and their families need. The organization offers many programs and resources to help servicemen and women find help. Programs are available for mental health, physical health, financial wellness, and peer and community connection.
Families of servicemen and women may also seek support through the Wounded Warrior Project. Programs are structured to lessen the burden of caring for those with mental or physical injuries due to time spent in the armed forces.
Who Does WWP Help?
Services provided by the Wounded Warrior Project are for individuals injured on or after Sept. 11, 2001. Services extend to family members and caregivers but are not available for those who incurred mental or physical (visible or invisible) injuries before this time.
The WWP does not serve all veterans because it is a small organization with a specific focus. However, the organization can direct individuals to other outstanding veterans' organizations.
Why WWP Is Essential
Dr. June Gower explained that the Wounded Warrior Project is now an integral part of life's journey for many veterans and their families. The organization brings independence back to wounded veterans and offers the resources needed for families to recover and thrive.
The Wounded Warrior Project empowers individuals and their families, empowering entire communities.
June Gower and the Wounded Warrior Project
Dr. Gower spent many years of her adulthood working as a field medic in the armed forces. She worked as an Executive Leader with titles such as Command Commander for Medical Readiness and Regional Director for Professional Training and Education.
After retiring from the armed forces, Gower took the role of Senior Director for an International Medical Center located in Egypt. In this leadership role, Dr. Gower created an entire hospital Cardiac & Cardiothoracic Service-Line while serving as a subject matter expert to the facility's CEO.
Gower's experience in healthcare and the armed forces has proven that the Wounded Warrior Project is essential to improving the lives of veterans, their families, and the communities surrounding them. She suggests donating at WoundedWarriorProject.org.
