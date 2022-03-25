SEPTA to Close Warminster Road April 8 for Track Repair in Montgomery County

03/25/2022

King of Prussia, PA – SEPTA is planning to close Warminster Road between Mill Road and Surrey Lane in Hatboro Borough and Upper Moreland Township, Montgomery County, from 9:00 AM on Friday, April 8, to 6:00 PM on Monday, April 11, for track crossing repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During construction, Warminster Road motorists will be directed to use Route 263 (York Road) and Byberry Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. This operation is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

