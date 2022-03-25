Submit Release
Lowering of U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Four U.S. Marines Who Died in Norway

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half staff from sunsrise Saturday, March 26 through sunset Monday, March 28, 2022, in honor of four Camp Lejeune based U.S. Marines who died during a training flight in Norway on March 18. The training was in support of Exercise Cold Response 2022. The fallen Marines are:

*Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky *Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio *Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana *Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Massachuesetts All were assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing stationed at Marine Corps Air Station in New River, North Carolina.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper: "Our hearts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the four Marines from North Carolina who lost their lives overseas. We’re grateful for our service members today and every day."

Background North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code. Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.  Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.

