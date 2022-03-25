Infection Surveillance Services Market: Increase in prevalence of healthcare associated infection

Infection Surveillance Services Markett

surge in prevalence of health-associated infections, and supportive government initiatives drive the growth of the global infection surveillance services market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements, surge in prevalence of health-associated infections, and supportive government initiatives drive the growth of the global infection surveillance services market. North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. The Covid-19 pandemic put a lot of stress upon the healthcare systems worldwide and raised the risk of health-associated infections among Covid-19 patients.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global infection surveillance services market size was valued at $407.06 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,724.22 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic put a lot of stress upon the healthcare systems worldwide and raised the risk of health-associated infections among Covid-19 patients. According to the study published by Antimicrobial Resistance & Infection Control in 2021, nearly 59 patients were diagnosed with health-associated infections in a hospital and nearly 32 of them developed the infection due to Covid-19.

The rapid transmission of Covid-19 led to rise in hospitalizations and long stays. This led to surge in demand for infection surveillance services, thereby, resulting in the market growth.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “Alarming surge in prevalence of healthcare-associated infection across the globe, rise in adoption of infection surveillance software among healthcare workers, increase in government and private funds for prevention and control of healthcare-associated infection, and surge in number of surgeries are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global infection surveillance services market during the forecast period.”

Infection surveillance service is defined as the monitoring and reporting of the data due to healthcare-associated infection. This service allows hospitals and clinics to record incidents of surgical site infection, tract the result of patients after treatment, and review or change practice to prevent further infection. The software, tools, and services are available in hospitals, which aims to collect & analyze the data on surgical site infection by using a minimal set of data required and ensure the highest standard of data quality.

Leading players of the global infection surveillance services market analyzed in the research include Alpha Source Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., Gojo Industries Inc., BioVigil, Premier Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., RLDatix, and Wolters Kluwer.

