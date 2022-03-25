Chemical Anchor Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.0% in 2026.

Chemical anchor market is expected to rebound at a healthy CAGR of 6.0% in the long run, to reach US$ 1.7 Bn in 2026 reports Stratview Research.

How does the Report Help?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

More importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

The market dampened in the year 2020 due to the global outbreak of the pandemic, which lead to the temporary closure of construction projects and other industrial activities across the globe. But as the pandemic abates, as a sign of upheaval, the market has started to rebound. According to the report, the Chemical Anchor Market is driven by a host of factors, including rising investments in infrastructure projects after the stringent policies of lockdown subsided.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the Chemical Anchor Market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Product Type - Injectable adhesive and capsule adhesive.



Material Type - Pure epoxy, epoxy acrylate, unsaturated polyester, and others.



Substrate Type - Concrete, masonry, natural stone, and others.



Region - Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.









Market Insights



Based on the product type, the chemical anchors market is segmented as injectable adhesive and capsule adhesive, amongst which the injectable adhesive anchor is expected to remain the faster-growing product type in the market during the forecast period owing to the ease in handling. This product is widely used in masonry, natural stone, and rebar applications.

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as pure epoxy, epoxy acrylate, unsaturated polyester, and others. During the forecast period, Epoxy acrylate is expected to hold the major share in the market owing to the high bond strength with high load resistance, fast gelling and curing, reasonable cost, and high chemical resistance. Epoxy acrylate is also suitable for various substrates, such as concrete, masonry, and natural stone, as well as can be applied in vertical and horizontal directions.

Based on the substrate type, among concrete, masonry, natural stone, and others, concrete is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing substrate type during the forecast period. This is the most commonly used construction material owing to its high compressive strength.

Rising investments in infrastructure projects are the key reason implicit behind Europe being the largest market for Chemical anchors during the forecast period. An expected rebound in the construction industry is also creating sizeable opportunities for the market in the coming five years in regions like Asia-Pacific and North America.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Hilti Group

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Sika AG

Wurth Group

Fischer Group of Companies

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Simpson Strong-Tie Co, Inc.

Halfen GmbH

Sanko Techno Concrete Anchor

Dawalt

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Chemical Anchor Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.





