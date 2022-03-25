Carbon Fiber Market Global Demand, Trend, Scope, Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand from aerospace and defense sector and increasing use in manufacture of vehicle components are some key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Carbon Fiber Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Carbon Fiber market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The current trends of the Carbon Fiber market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Carbon Fiber market report. Furthermore, the report takes into account various market dynamics, which, in turn, generate a plethora of developmental prospects for the leading players involved in the of the Carbon Fiber industry.

The carbon fiber market size is expected to reach USD 12.93 Billion and register a robust revenue CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for carbon fiber from aerospace and defense sector as well as from automotive, marine, and sports industries and sectors. Carbon fibers are strong and highly durable to stress, which makes the material highly dependable for a variety of critical and simple applications and products. Aircraft operating in aviation and defense sectors require strength and need to be light weight to function efficiently.

The advantages and benefits associated with carbon fiber such as high tensile strength, lightweight, high stress resistance, corrosion resistance, and flexibility makes the material ideal for manufacturing of high end aircraft and related parts and components. High demand for next generation single-aisle aircrafts is another factor driving steady growth of the market. High end automobile manufacturers such as Bentley and BMW use carbon fibers in exterior components such as bumpers, bonnets, and front ends of vehicles. New technological advancements in the field of carbon fiber is also propelling market growth due to adoption of this material in an expanding range of applications and areas.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Carbon Fiber market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Carbon Fiber market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Carbon Fiber market players.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Carbon Fiber market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Carbon Fiber market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Carbon Fiber market.

Major companies operating in Carbon Fiber are Toray Industries Inc., SGL Group, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Solvay, Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd., Hyosung, and DowAksa.

Key Highlights From Report

In January 2019, Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services entered into an agreement with Teijin. The purpose of this agreement was to acquire TENAX carbon fiber material from Bombardier Aerostuctures and Engineering Services.

Europe accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020, which is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of high end automobile manufacturers as well as major aircraft manufacturers in countries in the region.

The aerospace and defense segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This growth can be attributed to wide usage of carbon fibers in aviation and defense sector owing to lightweight and high strength properties, which in turn increases fuel efficiency and maneuverability of aircraft in flight. Moreover, key players such as Airbus and Boeing have started using carbon fiber composites to build aircraft bodies.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon fiber market based on raw material, product type, end use, and region.

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

PAN–based carbon fiber

Pitch–based carbon fiber

Rayon–based carbon fiber

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Continuous carbon fiber

Long carbon fiber

Short carbon fiber

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Aerospace & defense

Automotive

Wind Energy

Sporting goods

Electrical & electronics

Civil Engineering

Pipe & Tank

Marine

Others (medical, oil & gas, 3D printing, high speed & metro train, hydrogen gas storage, electrode for batteries)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Carbon Fiber market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

