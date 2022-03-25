Non-Resilient Flooring Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2027

Reports And Data

Increasing renovation and remodeling activities to improve the interior look are another major factor projected to help the growth of the target market.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Non-resilient Flooring market is forecasted to reach USD 330.47 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A non-resilient floor is durable, and non-elastic, water-resistant. Similar to durable flooring, a non-resilient floor is costly but is much cheaper and easier to maintain. There is also a range of textures, colors, and patterns that remain a widely requested market choice for residential and commercial buildings. Most facilities are using non-resilient flooring, as its efficiency, beauty, and value remain constant. Costs of raw materials have affected the industry significantly.

Improving nations across the globe have concentrated on growing investment in the construction industry as well as improving infrastructure, thereby increasing the potential for the flooring market. The dramatic market growth in the Asia-Pacific region is affected by rapid urbanization and industrialization.

Key participants include Ceramic Saloni, China Ceramics, Crossville Inc., Dal Tiles, Kajaria Ceramics, Mannington Mills Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Inc., Porcelanosa Group, and RAK Ceramic among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In North America, the residential segment accounted for 56.7% of the revenue share in 2019 and is anticipated to grow from USD 29.55 billion in 2019 to USD 40.62 billion. This can be due to their growing use in the region's residential settings.

Developing the nation's government has promoted and invested in infrastructural development and creative I.T construction, SEZs, parks, and more. This has culminated in the commercial flooring being upgraded to 4.3% CAGR and it is increasing further with an emphasis on urbanization and industrialization.

The ceramic tiles segment due to various advantages is expected to increase in the following years. Ceramic tiles with a variety of prints and designs are available in a wide selection. Such tiles can be used as wall tiles, floor coverings, and longer life; they often need limited maintenance.

The rising need for eco-friendly products is intended to generate new opportunities for industry growth because of increasing health and environmental issues about many flooring solutions. Technological developments such as the growing use of VR technology to create finished goods are expected to see strong growth over the projected timeframe.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Non-resilient Flooring market on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ceramic Tiles

Stones

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Retailer Distribution Channel

Wholesaler & Distributor Business Trend

