Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Jobless Claims Now Reach Lowest Level Since 1969

All this good economic news is important to the domestic and international health and wellness brands that work with us at NPI.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The economy keeps chugging along despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and the Russian-Ukrainian war.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
Jobless claims just reached a 52-year low.
“We haven’t seen numbers this low since September of 1969,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “Americans seeking unemployment benefits decreased by 28,000 to 187,000.”
The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 1.35 million Americans collected unemployment insurance for the week that ended March 12.
“America has not seen a number this low in more than 50 years,” Gould said, adding that just two years ago next month a record 6.6 million people were receiving government aid.
Not all the economic news is rosy because the annual inflation rate reached 7. 9 percent for the 12 months that ended February 2022.
“But there is good news because states are stepping up to help people and the economy,” Gould said. “Many states are considering direct rebate checks to help people with inflation. Other states are trying to pass gas tax holidays to help people at the gas pump, and even cutting sales taxes and property tax relief.”
Despite inflation, the war, and COVID-19, Gould said jobless claims have kept decreasing and the economy has continued to show resilience.
A recent Deloitte forecast indicates the economy for the first quarter of 2022 has surpassed expectations. So far for the year, the unemployment rate is back to the full employment level, labor participation has picked up, and company profits have been fine.
“All this good economic news is important to the domestic and international health and wellness brands that work with us at NPI,” Gould said. “We help product manufacturers launch health and wellness products in the American consumer market.”
Gould said he developed his “Evolution of Distribution” to make product launches affordable and effective.
“Instead of dealing with half a dozen companies, NPI offers all the professional services required for a product launch,” Gould said. “We make it easy and cost-effective.”
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 150 products on Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
