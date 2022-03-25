The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Miami Area February 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces the Miami Metro Area Gained the Second Highest Number of Private Sector Jobs Over the Year in February 2022

Miami, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Miami area gained the second highest number of private sector jobs over the year in February 2022 among all metro areas. In February 2022, Miami also led other metro areas in job gains over the year in education and health services with 8,100 jobs added.

The Miami metro area’s February 2022 unemployment rate was 2.8%, a decrease of 3.8 percentage points from the February 2021 rate of 6.6%. In February 2022, Miami added 82,300 new private sector jobs, increasing by 8.1% over the year. The industries gaining the highest number of jobs over the year include leisure and hospitality, increasing by 26,100 jobs; trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 21,600 jobs; and professional and business services, increasing by 17,500 jobs.

Florida businesses continue to have robust employment opportunities, a benefit of a competitive and energized workforce. In February 2022, the state’s total private sector employment increased by 52,000 jobs, which is an increase of 0.6 percent over the month. There were 8,132,300 private sector jobs statewide in February 2022, an increase of 525,200 jobs, or 6.9 percent, over the year. The national over-the-year rate of increase was 5.2 percent in February 2022. As of February 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 22 consecutive months since May 2020. Florida’s labor force also reached 10,471,000, increasing by 324,000, or 3.2% over the year.

Data in the month of February indicates that there continue to be many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with nearly 452,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide February 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.

