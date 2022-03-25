The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Tampa Area February 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces the Tampa Area Gained the Third Highest Number of Private Sector Jobs Over the Year in February 2022

Tampa, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Tampa area gained the third highest number of private sector jobs of all metro areas in the state, adding 77,900 new private sector jobs over the year, a 6.4% increase. The Tampa area’s labor force in February 2022, grew by 59,194 over the year, a 3.8% increase. Tampa’s unemployment rate was 2.9% in February 2022, down from 5.1% reported in February 2021.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year include leisure and hospitality, increasing by 19,400 jobs; trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 18,000; and professional and business services, increasing by 15,800 jobs. In February 2022, the Tampa metro area led all metro areas in the state in job gains over the year in financial activities with an increase of 9,800 jobs; and manufacturing with an increase of 2,600 jobs

Florida businesses continue to have robust employment opportunities, a benefit of a competitive and energized workforce. In February 2022, the state’s total private sector employment increased by 52,000 jobs, which is an increase of 0.6 percent over the month. There were 8,132,300 private sector jobs statewide in February 2022, an increase of 525,200 jobs, or 6.9 percent, over the year. The national over-the-year rate of increase was 5.2 percent in February 2022. As of February 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 22 consecutive months since May 2020. Florida’s labor force also reached 10,471,000, increasing by 324,000, or 3.2% over the year.

Data in the month of February indicates that there continue to be many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with nearly 452,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide February 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.

