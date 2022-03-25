Astonishing Growth of Telecom Market (2022-2030): By Type, Application, Opportunities
The global telecom market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~5.98% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030)PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightful data based on Telecom Market has been recently published by Absolute Markets Insights. The report provides profound information on effective analysis of the businesses. Moreover, the report uses an exploratory technique such as qualitative and quantitative analysis to discover the data of the market in question. Portrayal of information through facts and figures by using graphical presentation techniques such as (tables, chart, graphs, and pictures), ensures a cohesive analysis of the market. In addition, the report also draws attention to crucial market factors such as, updated market developments, technological platforms, tools and techniques that help to understand the existing market effectively.
Companies are increasingly making use of high speed internet services, and international voice calling services, for enhancing their business processes. The growth of 4G and 5G telecom services has facilitated in the penetration of mobile phone SIMs in urban locations. The rise in focus on connecting rural and urban environments using telecom services is also boosting the growth of the telecom industry, as government bodies are increasingly promoting business plans that targets the rural locations. There have also been government mandates for rural connectivity, especially in the Asia Pacific region. In India, for instance, the government has mandated the setting up of a Universal Services Obligation (USO) fund, which is under the National Telecom Policy, to provide telecom services in rural areas at a reasonable price. The growth in rural networks also is helping the companies to add more subscribers, thereby leading to a rise in revenue. The availability of affordable smart devices that support 4G and 5G services is another factor that is supplementing the revenue growth in the global telecom market.
The COVID-19 pandemic has massively altered the lifestyle of individuals around the globe, and created a paradigm shift in business operations. Companies are increasingly incorporating digitization strategies, and the telecom market has drastically benefited as a result of digitization. The growth of cloud computing is aiding the adoption of high speed broadband and Wi-Fi services, as companies are making use of the internet for performing business operations. Internet-based marketing is also gaining traction during the pandemic. Furthermore, the availability of cloud-based software-as-a-service tools for several business operations such as data analysis, marketing, performance monitoring, risk analysis, etc., is made possible due to internet services, which in turn is enhancing the adoption of these services. On the consumer side, the pandemic has lead to a growth in both data and voice consumption, especially in North America and the Asia Pacific region. Video conferencing, video streaming, online gaming, and social media usage lead to a 40% surge in internet usage in 2020 during the peak of lockdown in many countries. Based on studies by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the number of mobile internet users is expected to reach 5 billion towards the end of 2025, driven by the pandemic. Hence, the pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the global telecom market, and the revenue is expected to see considerable rise as a result of the growth adoption of telecom services in the coming years, predominantly driven by the pandemic.
The Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest share in the global telecom market in 2020. The higher number of individuals that are using telecom services in the Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, Indonesia, amongst others, coupled with the availability of economic data and voice packages which can be customized based on the end-user's requirements, is a major reason for the higher revenue share of the Asia Pacific region in the global telecom market. Based on data from the United Nations Population Fund, the Asia Pacific region is home to around 60% of the global population, and this provides additional growth opportunities for the market participants in terms of higher adoption of telecom services.
Key competitors profiled in report and favourably influencing telecom market revenue are:
• America Movil
• AT&T
• BT
• Charter Communications Inc.
• China Mobile International Limited
• China Telecom Corporation Limited.
• China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.
• Comcast
• Deutsche Telekom
• KDDI Corporation
• KT corp.
• Nippon Telegraph & Telephone
• Orange S.A.
• SoftBank Corp.
• Telecom Italia
• Telefónica, S.A.
• T-Mobile
• Verizon Communications Inc.
• Vodafone Group Plc
• Other Market Participants
The global telecom market is segmented as follows:
By Offering
• Telecom Devices
• Telecom Services
o Mobile Plans
Data
Voice
SMS
Others
o Broadband Plans
o Television Plans
o Others
By Transmission Type
• Wired
• Wireless
By Coverage
• Domestic
• International
By Plan Type
• Prepaid
o Monthly
o Annual
o Others
• Postpaid/Pay-as-you-go
By End-User
• Residential
• Business
o Information Technology and Telecommunication
o Transportation and Logistics
o Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
o Government
o Retail and Consumer Goods
o Manufacturing
o Oil and Gas
o Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
o Travel and Hospitality
o Education
o Media and Entertainment
o Manufacturing and Automotive
o Other
By Facility Size
• Small & Medium Facilities
• Large Facilities
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
