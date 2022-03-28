St. Johns County Planning to Build 19 New Schools in the Next Two Decades is a Great Move for Beacon Lake Families

Beacon Lake Residents have Access to St. Johns County’s Top-Rated Public Schools

Beacon Lake homes provide access to Florida’s top-rated, rapidly expanding public school district

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, USA, March 28, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Johns County recently announced its plans to build 19 new elementary, middle, and high schools and expand two other schools over the next two decades. In just the next five years, the county will build at least four new schools.

This was approved by a unanimous vote of the St. Johns County School Board.

This announcement is a positive move for both the school district and Beacon Lake families. Many families choose the single-family homes and townhomes at Beacon Lake because of the amenities and convenient location, which includes access to St. Johns County’s top-rated public schools.

Beacon Lake residents can look forward to a new high school opening right across the street– Beachside High School. The high school is set to open for the 2022-2023 school year. It has five buildings: Administration/Media Center, Auditorium, Gymnasium, Cafeteria, and a Classroom building. Classrooms will exist in all buildings except the Cafeteria. For a virtual tour, please visit https://www.stjohns.k12.fl.us/newschools/.

A couple of the district’s current schools will be expanded to increase student capacity, and new schools will help to accommodate new families moving to the area.

St. Johns County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state, due to its location and top-rated school system. The school district alone grew more than 7 percent in 2021. Currently, relocatable classrooms have been used to mitigate the overflow of students. Building new schools will lessen the percentage of those portable classrooms from 19 percent to 1 percent or less by 2025.

“We are thrilled to hear about St. Johns County’s plans to invest in their schools and provide space for more students to learn and have brighter futures,” said Bruce J. Parker, managing director of Beacon Lake’s master developer BBX Capital Real Estate. “Our values are strongly aligned with the St. Johns County School District’s ongoing mission to inspire good character and a passion for lifelong learning. We are proud that families who buy a home at Beacon Lake have access to a leading school district.”

St. Johns County School District is ranked the number one best school district in Florida. The district is also regularly recognized by the Florida Department of Education as an A-rated school district.

For many families, selecting an area with good schools is a key factor when searching for a new home. Beacon Lake is proud that families can confidently call Beacon Lake home knowing their children will receive a high-quality education at St. Johns County’s growing school district.

