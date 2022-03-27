Geosynthetics Market Worldwide Industry Size, Share, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand and Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing investments in infrastructure development and waste management in developing countries are some key factors driving global geosynthetic market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global Geosynthetics Market - Forecast to 2028’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Geosynthetics market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. The study also includes significant information pertinent to the Geosynthetics industry, particularly the current COVID-19 scenario.

The geosynthetics market size reached USD 9.44 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in infrastructure development and waste management investment in developing countries are major factors driving global geosynthetics market revenue growth. Increasing demand for geomembrane for lining and waterproofing is expected to propel revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Increasing investments in road network development and highway repairs is also expected to augment market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising investments in the construction of railway networks in countries including India and China to expand logistics network are expected to boost market growth to a significant extent. Geosynthetics are utilized as lining solutions and waterproofing systems in railway infrastructure including tunnels, bridges, and railways terminals, which is expected to boost demand owing to expansion of networks and also due to need for repair and maintenance following recent major flooding and structural damage, attributable to climate change and changing weather conditions. Additionally, as a result of increasing government spending on construction, infrastructure improvements in developing countries has been driving demand for geosynthetics in the very recent past.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Geosynthetics Market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Segmental Analysis

The global Geosynthetics market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Geosynthetics sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Geosynthetics market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Geosynthetics market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Geosynthetics market.

Some major companies in the market report include Berry Global, Inc., Agru America, Inc., Solmax International Inc., Officine Maccaferri SpA, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Contech Engineered Solutions LLC, Low & Bonar plc, Propex Operating Company LLC, Tensar International Corporation, and HUESKER Group

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Geosynthetics segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Polymeric sheets composed of polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polypropylene are used to produce Geosynthetics. Owing of excellent chemical resistance and longevity, Geosynthetics are widely utilized in landfill applications, which is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

PVC segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising usage of PVC for manufacturing and fabrication of Geosynthetics. PVC is a thermoplastic synthetic polymer produced from vinyl chloride that is used to manufacture geomembrane.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Market growth in Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by increasing demand for oil reinforcement in the foundation work of residential structures in countries such as China and India.

Emergen Research has segmented the global geosynthetics on the basis of type, material, functions, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Geogrids

Geotextiles

Geonets

Geosynthetics

Geofoam

Others

Material Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyester

PVC

Others

Function Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Separation

Filtration

Drainage

Reinforcement

Protection (Cushion)

Barrier/Containment

Erosion Control

Application Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Water Management

Waste Management

Civil Construction

Transportation Infrastructure

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Geosynthetics market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

