Electronic Warfare (EW) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% By 2030: Emergen Research Study

Electronic Warfare Market Increasing investments by major players in the defense sector is driving electronic warfare market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global electronic warfare market size reached USD 17.72 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising investment in defense sector and foreign intelligence platforms is driving market revenue growth.

Electronic warfare significantly contributes towards Information Operations (IO) by using wide range of techniques to disrupt, shape, and exploit adversary use of electromagnetic spectrum. In addition, it protects freedom of action and increases dependence on that spectrum. Various characteristics of electronic warfare such as detection, disruption, destruction, deception, and denial are driving market growth. Disruption indicates ability to degrade enemy’s control to prohibit attacks on friendly forces, while deception signifies utilization of electromagnetic spectrum to confuse adversaries.

Factors influencing the growth of the Electronic Warfare market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Electronic Warfare market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Electronic Warfare industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Electronic Warfare industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Electronic Warfare (EW) equipment segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Among various EW equipment, electromagnetic shielding helps communication channels to stay open. Certain devices interfere with Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) or Electromagnetic Interference (EMI). Electromagnetic shielding isolates military networks from foreign militaries and civilians’ networks and benefits military teams by protecting integrity of their system. This further results in elimination of jammed signals.

• Electronic Support (ES) segment revenue is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period due to technological advancements in Signals Intelligence (SIGINT). Technological advances have led to increased adoption of SIGINT in military applications as these are equipped with upgraded sensors, cameras, Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR), and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) systems. It helps to gather raw intelligence, and after translating and interpreting, it provides meaningful insights for decision-making.

The Electronic Warfare research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the Electronic Warfare report are:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Leonardo, Boeing, Collins Aerospace, General Dynamics Corporation, and SAAB

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Emergen Research has segmented global electronic warfare market on the basis of component, platform, capability, application, and region:

• Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

o Electronic Warfare Equipment

1. Radar Warning Receiver (RWR)

2. Laser Warning Systems (LWS)

3. Identification Friend or FOE (IFF) Systems

4. IR Missile Warning System

5. Direction Finders (DF)

6. Directed Energy Weapons (DEW)

7. Jammers

8. Anti-radiation Missile

9. Countermeasure Dispenser System (CMDS)

10. Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM)

11. Self-protection EW Suite

12. Electromagnetic Shielding / Hardening

13. Counter UAV System

14. Emission Control

15. Antenna

16. Interference Mitigation

o Electronic Warfare Operational Support

• Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

o Land

o Naval

o Air

• Capability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

o Electronic Support (ES)

1. Signals Intelligence (SIGINT)

2. Communication Intelligence (COMINT)

3. Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

o Electronic Attack (EA)

1. Active

2. Passive

o Electronic Protection (EP)

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

o Military Commands

o Routine Operations

o Emergency Services

o Homeland Security & Cyber Protection

o Others

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Electronic Warfare market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

