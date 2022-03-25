Cybersecurity Mesh Market Business Growth Demand, Strategies, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2021 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for robust cybersecurity infrastructure, rising adoption of cybersecurity mesh in medium and large enterprises

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cybersecurity Mesh Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

A cybersecurity mesh is a modern conceptual approach that involves designing and establishing a scalable, flexible, and reliable cybersecurity control. The main aim of cybersecurity mesh is to establish small and individual perimeter around each access point instead of building a single perimeter for all devices. It allows organizations to extend their security wherever necessary regardless of the location and establish a flexible, modular, and robust approach to secure the network. Various organizations are deploying cybersecurity mesh solutions to protect a network, devices, large databases, data centers, and users from unauthorized sources and to cater to increasing cyber phishing and cyber scams.

In addition, increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), rapid demand for cyber-savvy boards, and increasing risks of cyber-attacks and loss of user data due to rising adoption of digital applications are boosting market growth. Factors such as increasing demand for strong cybersecurity solutions in IT, retail and financial sectors, rapid economic growth especially in some developing countries, rising investments in research and development activities, and rising awareness about the importance of deploying cybersecurity mesh solutions are fueling global market growth. In addition, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and rising focus on developing more enhanced products and solutions are other factors expected to boost market growth going ahead.

However, factors such as low budget for cybersecurity in small enterprises and startups and high installation costs are expected to hamper global cybersecurity mesh market growth to a certain extent throughout the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Bocasay, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Infoblox, E-Spin, IBM, Oracle, TrustMatrix, Stefanini, Exium, Gartner, and Proofpoint.

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cybersecurity mesh market on the basis of deployment type, application, and region:

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Regional Bifurcation of the Cybersecurity Mesh Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Findings from the Report:

Among the deployment type, the cloud segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share between 2021 and 2028 owing to rapid developments in cloud services, increasing focus of market players to offer enhanced cloud solutions, and rising concerns about data security. These cloud-based solutions are scalable, easy to deploy, cost-effective, and help in maintaining streamlined network operations, storing huge databases, and offer data backup.

Based on application, the large enterprise segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global cybersecurity market during the forecast period owing to factors such as high budget for cybersecurity solutions, increasing adoption of AI and cloud-based solutions, and increasing data breaching and security threats.

The small and medium enterprises segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028 owing to emergence of startups, small and medium enterprises, increasing usage of digital applications and cloud-based solutions, increasing cybercrime threats due to inadequate security policies, and lack of awareness and employee training and rising cybersecurity mesh deployment.

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Cybersecurity Mesh market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2018-2019) and forecast (2021-2028)

Industrial structure analysis of the Cybersecurity Mesh market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape bench marking

Analysis of Cybersecurity Mesh market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Cybersecurity Mesh market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

