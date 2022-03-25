Consumer Protection and Transportation Network for People with Disabilities and Adults Over 50 will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, March 25 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 24, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 24, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Bernardo Vega, investigator at the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection (OCP); Briggitte McLean, client assistance specialist at the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

In this edition, we will highlight the resources offered by the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection. The goal of the agency is to enforce consumer protection laws, investigate complaints and engage in consumer education and outreach. Bernardo Vega, a bilingual investigator, will discuss common scams and how to identify them. Vega will provide tips to help prevent you from falling victim to scams. Moreover, Vega will emphasize the importance of not providing any personal information and following simple precautions to help protect individuals from a wide range of scams. Nonetheless, in the event residents do fall victim to scams or fraud, Vega will provide details on how to report the incident, so that authorities can track down the perpetrators. The anonymous line offers bilingual assistance in Spanish to residents.

The second part of the show will focus on the Transportation Network for People with Disabilities and Adults 50+. Briggitte McLean, client assistance specialist at the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), will discuss the list of public and private transportation options available for residents with disabilities and older adults. McLean will provide information about how to request these free services for eligible County residents. Transportation is available for grocery shopping, COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites and more. Bilingual assistance is also available.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

Media Contact: Sonya Healy, 240-777-7926 , Marcela Rodriguez 240-777-7807