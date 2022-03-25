New Deputy Warden of Administration at Macon State Prison

Submit Release
Deserre’ Jones Reassigned

 

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the reassignment of Deserre’ Jones to Deputy Warden of Administration at Macon State Prison (SP) effective March 16, 2022. As deputy warden of administration, Jones will be responsible for overseeing the business office, property/supply operations and food service departments at the facility which houses approximately 1600 close-security male offenders.

“Jones has been an asset to the department since beginning her career in 2011,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “I am confident that she will continue to uphold the mission at Macon SP.”

Jones began her career with the department in 2011 as a Correctional Officer at Autry SP. In 2013, she transitioned into the Business Office at Autry SP as an Accounting Clerk and Accounting Paraprofessional. In 2016, she was promoted to Business Analyst Specialist 1 at the Southwest Regional Office, and in 2017 she was promoted to Deputy Warden of Administration at Calhoun State Prison, where she currently serves.

Jones hold a bachelor of science degree in Business with a General Management Certificate. Her departmental training consists of  Basic Correctional Officer Training (BCOT), Supervision I, II ,and III, Management I, II, and III, Effective Communication, and multiple State Purchasing training courses.

 

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov

