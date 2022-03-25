Adaptive Cruise Control Market Technology, Demand, Future Growth, Applications, Insights and Forecasts 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising rate of road accidents and increasing government initiatives for implementing autonomous vehicles are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Adaptive Cruise Control Market is expected to accumulate nearly USD 62.36 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 20.8%, according to the latest study by Emergen Research. The growth of this market is spurred by the escalating sales of luxury automobiles, rising demand for state-of-the-art automotive electronics, the growing need for automotive fuel-efficiency, and a rise in government endeavors to promote the adoption of electric vehicles.

The rising rate of road accidents and increasing government initiatives for implementing autonomous vehicles are driving the demand for the market.

The increasing rate of road mishaps worldwide due to augmented traffic and lack of safety measures, the incorporation of collision avoidance and advanced braking systems in present-day automobiles, stringent government regulations concerning road and passenger safety, and manufacturers’ rising focus on introducing advanced automotive safety features complying with regulatory norms are some other vital parameters contributing to the global adaptive cruise control market growth.For instance, President Moon Jae-in of South Korea has announced a plan to commercialize fully autonomous vehicles by 2027 and to become the world's first country to have completely self-driving cars on South Korea roads.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/188

Adaptive cruise control (AAC), also known as autonomous cruise control, is an advanced driver-assistance system equipped with laser sensors and cameras that enable the vehicle to detect other vehicles ahead and automatically adjust its speed to avoid collisions. It is a safety feature that efficiently controls the braking and acceleration of a vehicle. The ACC technology is considered an intelligent feature for cars of future generations. It has proven efficient in maintaining a safe distance between road vehicles and reducing accident risks.

Hence, adaptive cruise control has improved drivers’ safety and comfort, enhancing the overall driving experience. Some of the leading car brands offering this feature include BMW 3 Series, Toyota Corolla Hatchback, Nissan Altima, and Hyundai Sonata. The expanding transportation & logistics sector, increasing adoption of technologically advanced cruise control systems, and the soaring disposable incomes of consumers further propel the demand for adaptive cruise controls. However, sensor failures caused by extreme weather conditions like intense fog and thunderstorms and escalating costs of advanced automotive features are certain factors predicted to hamper the global adaptive cruise control market growth over the estimated timeframe.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The global adaptive cruise control market is segmented into assisting systems, predictive systems, and multi-sensor systems based on type. The assisting systems segment is expected to lead the global market over the forecast timeline in terms of revenue, exhibiting a robust 21.1% CAGR. The highly efficient features of assisting systems, such as lane centering, proximity alerts, and brake assistance, have fueled their demand worldwide.

The global market is broadly segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger cars based on vehicle type. The passenger cars sub-segment is foreseen as the most dominant segment over the forecast years, with a CAGR of 21.2%. The rising demand for premium, fuel-efficient passenger cars and their skyrocketing sales are boosting the growth of this segment.

Among the key market regions, Europe is poised to lead the global adaptive cruise control market in the coming years, owing to the rising production of automobiles in the region and the presence of renowned automotive manufacturers, such as Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen.

The leading industry participants include Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, DENSO Corporation, Continental AG, Valeo SA, Autoliv Inc., Mando Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Magna International Inc., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., and Delphi Automotive PLC.

In September 2020, MG Motor announced the upcoming launch of its new luxury SUV Gloster in India. The new MG Gloster features an adaptive cruise control system that automatically controls the car’s speed with no input from the driver. Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Auto Park Assist (APA), and Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) are the other significant features of the new vehicle.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/188

For the purpose of this report, the global adaptive cruise control market has been segmented on the basis of type, vehicle, technology, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Assisting Systems

Predictive Systems

Multi-sensor Systems

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

LiDAR

Radar

Image

Ultrasonic

Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/adaptive-cruise-control-market

By Region (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

Small Modular Reactor Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/small-modular-reactor-market

Solar Energy Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solar-energy-market

Wind Energy Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wind-energy-market

Offshore Wind Energy Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/offshore-wind-energy-market

Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autonomous-emergency-brakes-market

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-adaptive-cruise-control-market

About us :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services