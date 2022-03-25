DDI Market To Be Worth US$ 1,532.2 Million By The Year 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

Global DDI Market To Register A CAGR Of 15.6%, In Terms Of Value, During 2022 - 2028; North America To Wield Lion’s Share In The Market During The Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global DDI Market to Register a CAGR of 15.6%, in Terms of Value, During 2022 - 2028; North America to Wield Lion’s Share in the Market During the Forecast Period.



Estimated to observe a whopping 15% rate of the yearly growth in revenue, the global DDI market projected for an impressive growth outlook in 2019 and ahead. According to a new Future Market Insights’ study, SMEs are rapidly emerging as high-potential end use consumers for DDI services and solutions providers.

2022 Market Value US$ 640.8 Mn 2028 Market Value US$ 1,532.2 Mn CAGR% (2022-2028) 15.6% Share of Top 5 Players 15%



Top 3 Regional Markets for DDI Hold over 50% Value Share

While North America’s market for DDI services and solution will maintain the lion’s share in the global value, the report forecasts a collective share of over half of the market value for North America, Europe, and East Asia. Furthermore, DDI adoption is most likely witness an above-average rate within MEA over the coming years.

Demand for DDI solutions will continue to account for more than 50% of the total market value. However, FMI’s analysis highlights rapidly growing opportunities arising in the DDI services segment owing to the rising significance of managed & support services within enterprise environments.

With a collective share of over 55% in the market value, cloud & virtualization and network security will remain the top application areas of DDI services and solutions. Revenue through cloud deployment is poised to register an ascending rate in DDI market.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market value in 2022 US$ 640.8 Mn Market CAGR 2022 to 2028 15.6% Share of top 5 players Around 15% Forecast Period 2022-2028 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania & Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa and South Africa Key Segments Covered Component, Application, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region Key Companies Profiled • Infoblox, Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• BlueCat Networks, Inc.

• Nokia

• TCPWave Inc.

• PC Network Inc.

• Men & Mice

• EfficientIP

• ApplianSys

• FusionLayer

• BT Diamond IP

• Microsoft Corporation

• NCC Group plc Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Businesses Demanding IP Address Management Solutions to Majorly Contribute in DDI Demand Growth

Rising adoption of IPv6 (Internet Protocol Version 6) and growing need for effective IP address management have been cited as the key opportunity areas for DDI solution and service providers in the market. Moreover, IP address management also holds crucial position in the modern business network infrastructure. However, low adoption rate of software-defined networking is found to be one of the key restraining factors in the global DDI marketplace. Software-defined networking provides a new way of delivering peripheral network services, including DDI. However, DDI solution providers are not delivering their software via SDN architectures.

According to the report, constantly increasing popularity of the BYOD (Bring your own device) trend at workplaces will prominently assist the growth of DDI market in the near future. Increasing network complexity and rapid addition of a number of network management points will further intensify the requirement of DDI services, thereby bolstering the revenue growth of market.

DDI Market Participants to Strategize on Acquisitions

In the fairly consolidated competitive landscape of DDI market, a limited number of regional and local players are competing for firmer market positions. While new product launches and existing portfolio upgrade have been the important strategies assisting growth of companies in the DDI space, strategic acquisitions are most likely to emerge a popular growth strategy among the market participants.

FMI’s report has profiled some of the most prominent companies active in DDI services and solutions landscape, including Infoblox, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., BlueCat Networks, Inc., Nokia, TCPWave Inc., PC Network Inc., Men & Mice, EfficientIP, ApplianSys, FusionLayer, BT Diamond IP, Microsoft Corporation, and NCC Group plc, among others.

