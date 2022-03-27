Car Tuning Market: Increasing demand for high-performance vehicles, Is Expected To Drive The Market Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for high-performance vehicles, coupled with growing utilization of car tuning services, is expected to boost market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Car Tuning market is further segmented in terms of applications, end-user, end-use, geographic presence, by-products as well as services. In addition, the subject matter experts evaluating the industry provide an all-inclusive category-specific industry outlook. A comprehensive collection of data on major companies occupying a strong foothold in the industry adds immense value to the overall research. Over recent years, boom in automobile production and sales, rising disposable incomes of the population, growing demand for luxury sports cars such as crossover SUVs, especially among car enthusiasts, and advances in car tuning techniques have driven market revenue growth to a significant extent

Increasing use of automotive tuning & repair services and rising demand for high-performance vehicles are among the major factors driving market revenue growth.

Car tuning, also referred to as automotive tuning, is the process of modifying a car to improve its performance based on specific user needs. Tuning improves engine function and provides better fuel economy and torque to the vehicle, enhancing its overall performance. Generally, car tuning involves the addition, replacement, or alteration of various automotive parts and systems. It thus helps to increase the vehicle’s power output and enhances its appearance altogether. Revenue growth of the global car tuning market can be further attributed to factors such as surging need growing demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance light and heavy commercial vehicles, increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) due to stringent emission laws and rising prices of petrol, and surging need for automotive tuning and remapping services.

Top Key Manufacturer:

Alientech SRL

Roo Systems

EFI Live

Magic Motorsports

Edge Products LLC

Diablo Sport

Mountune

Autotuner

AEM Electronics Inc.

Hypertech Inc.

HP Tuners

Flashtec SA

Jet Performance Products Inc.

Layton Remaps & Performance

EcuTek Technologies Ltd.

TuneOTronics

Turbo Dynamics Ltd.

RS Tuning Limited

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Among vehicle type segments, the global car tuning market is segmented into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment is expected to reach the largest market share over the forecast period due to favorable factors. Rise in production and sales of passenger vehicles globally, increasing demand for car tuning and engine remapping services, expanding transportation & logistics sector, and growing need for high-performance vehicles are among the major factors boosting the growth of this segment.

Based on modification area, the global car tuning market is segmented into audio, interior, body tuning, engine tuning, suspension tuning, tires, and others. The engine tuning segment is expected to dominate other segments with the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Growth of this segment is mainly attributed to rising need for dynamic vehicle performance and improved fuel-efficiency, increasing use of engine tuning and remapping solutions such as chip installation, OBD (on-board diagnostics) tuning, tuning boxes, and advanced ECU remapping, and emergence of highly advanced engine tuning techniques such as EFI (electronic fuel injection) and EEPROM reprogramming.

North America was the most dominant regional market in the global car tuning market in 2020, accounting for the largest revenue share. Primary factors driving the revenue growth of this regional market are rapid adoption of advanced automotive technologies, rising focus on improving vehicle power and fuel economy, increasing use of automotive tuning & remapping services among car enthusiasts, and presence of top industry players such as COBB Tuning, Derive Systems, and AEM Electronics Inc., in the region.

The car tuning market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing production and sales of passenger and commercial vehicles, growing demand for car tuning services, and growing inclination towards vehicle personalization.

For the purpose of this report, the global car tuning market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, vehicle type, modification area, tuning stage, sales channel, and region:

Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Gasoline

Diesel

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Modification Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Audio

Interior

Body Tuning

Engine Tuning

Suspension Tuning

Tires

Others

Tuning Stage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Stage-1

Stage-2

Stage-3

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

