Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market 2022 Growth Analysis, Latest Trends, Segmentation and Forecast Period
Global off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market was valued at US$ 799.43 in 2020PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An off-highway vehicle (OHV) is explained as any vehicle designed to be driven off-road. Some cars are built for extreme off-road conditions like mud and snow, while others are built for everyday off-road driving. Although telematics systems are often used to track off-road vehicles, several companies have started to connect off-road vehicle telematics systems with on-car goods to provide a smooth and a complete integrated solution. Additionally, government policies to increase road safety and security of off-highway vehicles has led to an increased demand of telematics globally, thereby fueling the growth of off-highway (OHV) telematics market.
Global off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market was valued at US$ 799.43 in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
Key Findings of the Report:
• Telematics in off-highway vehicle are now being used on a large scale for continuous monitoring and diagnosis of system fault alerts in both on-highway and off-highway applications across a broad range of equipment, using appropriate mobile app, email or web portal.
• The cellular telematics is gaining popularity in the market due to the emergence of 5G technologies for more effective and faster communication. With the use of telematics technology, drivers can send and receive data between vehicles, across far-away destinations and also to any desired user.
• Over the last few years, an increase in partnership amongst OEM and telematics providers have been observed, owing to increased demand from end users for telematics embedded vehicles for tracking and safety. OEMs are looking forward to make it easier for end users to control their vehicles through telematics technologies.
• Trucking and construction equipment manufacturers are working closely with their clientele in order to incorporate telematics technologies. Telematics has enabled the construction firms to track both, the location and performance of their equipment. It helps them to monitor construction equipment utilization and ensure that assets are being used efficiently.
• Asia Pacific is estimated to witness fastest growth rate over the period of next eight years in the global off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market. In Asia Pacific countries, there is a growing awareness regarding the importance of telematics systems in OHVs, as well as significant technical progress which is expected to provide major growth opportunities. JCB, for instance, announced the launch of ‘JCB Livelink’ in the India market. The telematics system allows users to remotely track equipment.
Some of the players operating in the global off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market:
• ACTIA Group
• Airbiquity Inc.
• AT&T
• Bridgestone Mobility Solutions B.V.
• HARMAN International.
• Infineon Technologies AG
• KORE Wireless
• LINXUP
• MiX Telematics
• ORBCOMM Inc.
• Teletrac Navman US Ltd
• Topcon
• Trimble
• Verizon
• Zonar Systems
• Other Market Participants
Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market:
• By Component
o Hardware
o Solutions
o Services
• By Connectivity
o Satellite
o Cellular
• By Organization Size
o Small and Medium Enterprises
o Large Enterprises
• By Function
o Fleet and Asset Management
o Workflow Management
o Preventive Diagnostics and Maintenance
o Others
• By End Use
o Farm Equipment
o Tractors
o Combines
o Irrigation Units
o Others
o Construction
o Bulldozers
o Cranes
o Pavers
o Mixers
o Others
o Mining
o Landscaping
o Others
• By Distribution Channel
o After Market
o Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
• By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
