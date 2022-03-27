Sustainable Packaging Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2017 – 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 280.60 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends –Growing awareness regarding environmental concerns.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sustainable Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 469.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market is due to the growing awareness among consumers regarding environmental issues and strict government rules and regulations regarding the use of toxic packaging materials. Increasing research and development regarding sustainable packaging solutions leads to the technological advancement of the products, which is augmenting the industry's demand.

The Sustainable Packaging market research for the forecast period, 2017 to 2027 cannot be underestimated for the reason that it offers a real-time data on the target market; identifies customer problems and outlines the immediate competitors. The simplified document speaks about how company owners plan to keep up with the market trends. A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners' size up their business further add value to the overall study.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Amcor Limited, Mondi PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., WestRock Company, BASF SE, Tetra Laval International S.A., Ball Corporation, Sealed Air Condition, and Bemis Company, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The Paper and Paper board segment holds a significant share in the market due to its decomposing property. Companies are embracing more eco-friendly and bio-degradable packaging materials that can be recycled, renewed, and reused, which is boosting the sales of the industry. Moreover, consumers have become more aware of environmental issues and are shifting their preferences towards more convenient and affordable packaging like paper or paper boards.

The food & beverage segment is the major end-user of the market. An increasing number of restaurants and diners are boosting the sales of the products. Following the Food & Beverage segment, the HealthCare sector is also experiencing significant growth over the forecast period as an increased amount of pharmaceuticals materials are transported with the packaging materials' help.

Asia-Pacific has the highest adoption rate in the market due to the high level of awareness among consumers regarding the harmful effects of toxic packaging material. Moreover, the initiatives taken by the authorities of several countries in the region to ban the low-grade polythene and encourage the use of eco-friendly packaging are driving the market in the region.

The Sustainable packaging market is adopting some wiser strategies in order to say competitive in between the growing demand of the product. Collaborations have been observed between prominent brands in order to increase their product portfolio and enter new markets. In order to hold the position of the products in the competitive market, companies are adopting effective marketing and branding strategies.

Furthermore, the report divides the Sustainable Packaging market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Sustainable Packaging Market on the basis of Materials, packaging type, end-users, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Metal

Others

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reusable Packaging

Recyclable Packaging

Degradable Packaging

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

HealthCare

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Sustainable Packaging Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Sustainable Packaging industry

